Jenna Ortega is set to host this week's Saturday Night Live episode with musical guest The 1975. The Wednesday actress cheerily introduces The 1975 as this week's musical guest stating she does not want anyone to think she's like her character, Wednesday.

In the latest promotional video released by SNL, Ortega is accompanied by Bowen Yang to introduce the upcoming episode's musical guest. The one-minute clip showcases the traditional SNL promos consisting of several humorous takes. In one of the takes Yang immediately questions Ortega as she cheerfully reads her line. After Ortega attempts to distance her persona from that of her iconic portrayal of Wednesday Addams, Yang is quick to say how "freaky" it is.

Just a day ago, Ortega was seen reluctantly performing the iconic Wednesday dance in the first SNL promo skit. The video featured Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, the Please Don't Destroy trio, dressed in the Wednesday gothic dress costumes.

Image via NBC

Related: 'SNL': Jenna Ortega Doesn't Want To Do the 'Wednesday' Dance in New Promo

The show's more recent promo takes a few zingers at its own creator Lorne Michaels as Yang reveals "Jenna Ortega is Lorne Michaels real name." Michaels is currently an executive producer in the show and has also served as a writer and producer.

SNL first aired in 1975 and was quick to gain popularity due to its unpredictability and sketch comedy. The show also includes loads of political satire, takes on current events, parodies, and much more. Nearly five decades later, SNL continues to film in front of a live audience and air every Saturday night. The only difference is that the show is now available for streaming on Peacock.

Ortega has established herself as a horror queen with her most recent work being in the genre such as her latest role in Scream VI, premiering in theaters Friday, March 10. The 20-year-old actress earned her first Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role in the horror comedy Wednesday. The actress is also known for her roles in Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, You, and so much more.

Ortega serves as the latest host following Travis Kelce and Woody Harrelson. Ortega will host SNL on March 11, 2023, with popular musical guest The 1975, marking a first time in studio for both. Watch the latest promo bellow: