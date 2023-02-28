Two of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, have signed on for their next project. According to Deadline, both Ortega and Keoghan were “blown away by the script” for the upcoming Trey Edward Shults-helmed film that will also feature Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in his feature-length acting debut. Shults and Tesfaye also co-wrote the screenplay along with Reza Fahim, so the remarkable script shouldn’t come as much of a surprise for those familiar with Shults’ previously penned movies Waves and It Comes at Night as well as what we’ve seen so far from the Tesfaye-created upcoming HBO series The Idol.

Despite the majorly exciting casting reveal, details surrounding the movie, including a title, haven’t been announced. We do know that Shults and Tesfaye have been pouring over the script for the last several months and that the project is currently in production with Tesfaye, Fahim, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss producing. Shults and Ortega will executive produce.

Solidifying two major players for their new project is certainly a huge win for Tesfaye and Shults with Ortega coming off her uber-successful run on Netflix’s spooky-fun series Wednesday and Keoghan recently nabbing a BAFTA for his turn in The Banshees of Inisherin, a performance that also has him nominated for an Academy Award. For Ortega’s next project, she’ll be at a standoff against Ghostface all over again with the soon-to-be-released Scream VI. Following the film’s premiere, Ortega will join Saturday Night Live as the show’s host on March 11, 2023.

Along with his role in the untitled Shults-directed film, Keoghan will next be seen in Emerald Fennell’s (Promising Young Woman) Saltburn. It was also recently revealed that the Irish actor has taken over Paul Mescal’s part in Chris Andrews’ Bring Them Down in which he’ll star opposite Christopher Abbott.

As previously mentioned, Tesfaye has a big year ahead of him with the upcoming premiere of the HBO series The Idol. Created alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson with Fahim serving as its producer, Tesfaye will also star opposite Lily-Rose Depp in a story about a rising entertainer’s involvement with a modern-day cult. The Grammy-winning musician also recently released his concert special The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium onto HBO.

While no further information surrounding this untitled project is available at this time, stay tuned to Collider for more information.