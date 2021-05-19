The show will follow her years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability and stop a killing spree.

Rising star Jenna Ortega has been cast as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's new live-action Netflix series based on The Addams Family, Collider has learned.

Created by Smallville duo Al Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as showrunners, Wednesday is a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl's years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore.

Burton will make his TV directing debut with the eight-episode series, which hails from MGM Television. Burton will also executive produce alongside Andrew Mittman of 1.21 (The Addams Family), Jonathan Glickman of Glickmania (Respect), Steve Stark (Medium), Kayla Alpert (Code Black), Gail Berman (Alphas) and Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, as well as Gough and Millar.

Ortega is just 18 years old but she has already become a Netflix staple. Not only did she just play Jennifer Garner's daughter in Yes Day, but she also co-starred in The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Season 2 of You, plus she voiced one of the leads in the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. I'm a big fan of this young actress, and so is the streamer's algorithm, apparently.

Beyond Wednesday, Ortega has an incredibly bright future ahead of her, as she'll soon be seen in Scream 5 -- simply titled Scream, mind you -- as well as in Ti West's horror movie X, and the recent SXSW entry The Fallout, which concerns the aftermath of a school shooting. That film was acquired by HBO Max and is expected to debut on the streamer later this year. Ortega strikes me as a perfect fit as Wednesday Addams, and with Burton at the helm, this is one Netflix project worth keeping a close eye on.

