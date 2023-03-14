Nevermore Academy almost had a very different student within their ranks, as Jenna Ortega revealed she passed on the role of Wednesday multiple times during an interview with The Times UK. Before being a part of one of Netflix's biggest series of all time, the actress had a really strong desire for working on more film roles, instead of the television medium she had been used to throughout her career. Ortega's goal of starring in more features almost deprived the world of her performance as the iconic Addams Family character, which ended up increasing the actress' fame exponentially. Here's what Ortega mentioned during the interview:

I got the email, passed on it. I had done so much TV in my life, all I’ve ever wanted to do is film. When I first started acting, I don’t want to say nobody believed in me, but at the same time nobody believed in me. You have to prove yourself. It’s only in the last three or four years that I’ve been able to start going up for film. I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about. The only reason I went back is because Tim [Burton, director and executive producer of Wednesday] is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then I said, ‘Ah, no—I think I’m OK,’ a couple [more] times.”

In the Netflix spin-off, Wednesday is sent to Nervermore because her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), are concerned with her behavior after the girl threw live piranhas into the pool of her previous school while the boys from the swimming team were training. Wednesday's motivation behind the act was noble, as the boys had been bothering her brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) earlier that day. Nevertheless, she has to face the consequence and start a new life in a school full of terrifying creatures who must learn how to control their powers.

While it wasn't expected to perform with high ratings behind it while it was being promoted, Wednesday quickly became of the biggest shows of 2022, generating viewership numbers bigger than those of HBO's House of the Dragon. While the Game of Thrones spin-off easily beat Wednesday during the first two weeks it was available for streaming, it was subsequently surpassed by the oldest Addams child a month after the Netflix production made its debut. The record not only proved that a lot of people tuned in to see Wednesday, but that the good word-of-mouth generated by the series over time was the deciding factor for its success.

Jenna Ortega Was More Than Ready to Confront Ghostface

Before she reprises the role of Wednesday Addams in the upcoming second season of Netflix's blockbuster show, Jenna Ortega had another showdown with Ghostface in the form of Scream VI. In an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Ortega discussed her character's mindset in the movie: "I think it's just being able to add that layer for Tara, and I think because we've only ever seen her in distress for four hours now, I think it's really wonderful for her to have some sort of relief, and especially in a character as lovely and cool as Chad. Also in the fifth one, we had no interaction at all. I don't think we ever talked to each other, so I remember Mason and I being really surprised, but then also really pleasantly surprised when we got to work with one another because, fortunately enough, we kind of get along."