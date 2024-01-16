The Big Picture Wednesday Season 2 will have more horror elements and be more action-packed, with each episode feeling like a movie.

Jenna Ortega remains one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood, with the young up-and-comer already having to leave her role in the Scream franchise due to ongoing commitments with her Netflix series, Wednesday. And it's the latter that we received an update on last night at the Primetime Emmy Awards as Ortega was interviewed by E! while on the red carpet for the event, where she was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, losing out to Quinta Brunson. Speaking with the entertainment juggernaut, Ortega revealed that she had "received some scripts" for the second season, and it's news that's sure to excite fans.

“We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," said Ortega. "It’s really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that’s the wonderful thing about her. There’s really, really good one-liners and I think everything’s bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

The show stars Ortega in the lead role, playing the iconic Addams Family character who attends Nevermore Academy. In December, it was revealed that a spinoff focusing on the character Fester, portrayed by Fred Armisen, is in development by Netflix. The cast of Wednesday also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

Jenna Ortega Wasn't Happy with 'Wednesday' Season 1

Speaking with her peer Elle Fanning for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” last year, Ortega reflected on the show's first season and admitted that she was keen to lean more into the horror element of the show, as well as removing any romantic interests for Wednesday. Ortega had previously commented that the love triangle she found herself in "made no sense" for the character.

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Production for Season 2 of Wednesday is being relocated to Ireland from Romania, with plans to commence filming in April.