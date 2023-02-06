2022 was a historical year in the horror genre, and it had no more defining final girl than Jenna Ortega. Although Ortega’s familiarity with the genre seemed limited to a smaller role in Insidious: Chapter 2 and the disastrously-reviewed Netflix film The Babysitter Killer Queen before, she proved in the last twelve months to be the next icon of the genre. Ortega reinvented the iconic Addams family daughter in the record-breakingly successful Wednesday, and she finally gave the Scream franchise a final girl worthy of Neve Campbell with her performance as Tara Carpenter in the fifth installment. Amidst her string of successes, Ortega contributed to another landmark achievement in the genre through her supporting turn in X.

X was the first installment in writer/director Ti West’s inventive new franchise centered on the dynamic screen personas of Mia Goth. In the first film, an amateur group of young filmmakers travel out to an isolated Texas ranch to shoot the pornographic film The Farmer’s Daughter in 1979. While the film’s stars Maxine Minx (Goth) and Bobby-Lynne Parker (Brittany Snow) are both experienced and enthusiastic about the vision that their producer Wayne Gilroy (Martin Henderson) has for the film, Lorraine Day (Ortega) is more doubtful about the artistic merits of pornography. Many of her reservations stem from the prejudice that she’s picked up on from her boyfriend, director R.J. Nichols (Owen Campbell), but over the course of the shoot she begins to open up.

While X is a dynamically fun throwback to classic 1970s horror and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in particular, it’s also a clever examination of sexuality, body image, and female autonomy. In X, both Maxine and Bobby-Lynne are comfortable and open to celebrating their beauty on screen, sparking the jealousy of their host Pearl. Lorraine’s character arc personifies the themes of the film, as she’s taught the merits of self-love and begins to understand why women are shamed of their self-acceptance. Despite not being at the center of the story, Ortega contributes a valuable storyline to X that makes its message even more impactful.

Jenna Ortega Highlights 'X's Themes of Progression and Self-Acceptance

X is a film that celebrates finding a community of compassion, so it’s interesting that Lorraine is initially an outsider within this amateur group of young filmmakers. She’s involved in the production of The Farmer’s Daughter due to R.J.’s involvement, and she’s more or less obliged to take the road trip with everyone in order to gain a little bit of experience in the world of filmmaking. We’re not given very many details about her life prior to the film, but judging from a few subtle hints, it’s indicated that Lorraine has some interest in the artistic nature of film. She’s quick to note inventive ways to stylize R.J.'s shots, despite being relatively unimpressed with the pornographic content of what they’re filming.

It’s during these brief interactions that Ortega’s talent as a subtle performer really shine; as she also showed in the vastly underrated drama The Fallout, Ortega can imply a greater history to her characters, even if it’s never spelled out directly for the audience. Lorraine’s disinterest in sexually explicit films isn’t out of hatred or prejudice, as she genuinely remains in awe of the confidence that Maxine and Bobby-Lynne show off. It’s through her own passing interest that Lorraine begins to see the contradictions in her boyfriend’s claims about the genre.

R.J. wants to use pornography to create “art,” and thus he thinks that Maxine and Bobby-Lynne should be enthusiastic about filming intimate scenes. However, when he notices that Lorraine is willing to participate in the film, he’s immediately infuriated. This reveals the misogyny behind his thinking; R.J. thinks that Lorraine belongs to him, and wants her to “protect” her reputation. It’s through the joyous friendship that Lorraine has with Maxine and Bobby-Lynne that she understands that at the end of the day, The Farmer’s Daughter is still something R.J. is filming from the male gaze.

Jenna Ortega Shows Lorraine's Journey to Self-Ownership in 'X'

Image via A24

The scenes that Ortega shares with Goth and Snow are quite delightful; the other girls don’t push Lorraine to do anything she’s uncomfortable with, but they gently chide her and offer encouragement as she tests her boundaries. She also shows genuine enthusiasm and self-ownership when she gets to shoot an intimate scene with one of the film’s stars, Jackson Hole (Kid Cudi). It’s a mini-act of defiance on her part; R.J. has been attempting to make something that would appeal to the male gaze, yet Lorraine found a way to use it to pursue her own desires.

Ortega shows a real progression in Lorraine’s understanding of gender dynamics, but she also makes it clear that she is still young, timid, and inexperienced. Lorraine’s fears about the content of the production may have been qualmed, but they’re still in the middle of nowhere with little autonomy or connection to the outside world. X is a film in which the characters (for the most part) avoid making the type of “dumb mistakes” that the slasher genre is so well known for, and Lorraine’s trip to the basement to retrieve something for Howard (Stephen Ure) makes sense for the most part. Perhaps if she does one favor for her enigmatic host, he might realize that she didn’t sign up to take over his farm without permission?

Jenna Ortega Made Lorraine's Departure Memorable in 'X'

Image via A24

Like any great scream queen, Ortega at least manages to leave the film on a memorable note. X has plenty of grizzly, inventive death scenes, but Lorraine’s escape from Howard’s bunker suggests she might end up making it out alive. Sadly, a last-second panic causes Lorraine to hastily make a break for the exit, only to be brutally gunned down by Howard. It’s slightly melancholy; if Lorraine had placed her faith in Maxine one last time, they may have made it out together.

It’s never entirely clear in horror films which breakout stars will emerge. Not everyone who watched Friday the 13th would have expected Kevin Bacon to become the icon that he did, and it’s interesting to consider that Johnny Depp’s career blew up more than any of the other A Nightmare on Elm Street stars. Ortega may not have had a huge role in X, but it’s one that she made the most of.