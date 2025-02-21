BLACKPINK’S JENNIE is back with new music, and this time, she tag-teamed with Grammy award winner Doechii in a new single “ExtraL”. On Friday, JENNIE released the single and the music video, with Cole Bennett (aka Lyrical Lemonade) directing another dynamic music video. Dem Jointz, who has worked with Christina Aguilera, Brandy, and other K-Pop stars including Aespa and NCT 127, produced Jennie’s new single.

In the music video for “ExtraL”, JENNIE and Doechii can be seen wearing ivory suits with red bras underneath. Jennie and Doechii command the camera as they open the song with “Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?” until the closing shot. “ExtraL” proves that JENNIE and Doechii are a powerful duo since the song blends both of their signature sounds. JENNIE and Doechii both bring the energy that “ExtraL” needed and was made for.

ExtraL also shows JENNIE in her natural element, which is rapping. JENNIE is known to be the rapper in BLACKPINK, so listeners were delighted to hear her rap in the song. In a past interview with Billboard, she confirmed that she will be rapping on the album, and she is “playing with a lot of different genres and elements,” so listeners should stay tuned.

JENNIE’s and Doechii’s Collaboration Is the Third Single Released During the Album Rollout

JENNIE has released three singles from her upcoming solo album Ruby, which will be released on March 7. In October 2024, JENNIE released “Mantra”, the first single from her upcoming album, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Global U.S, chart, and No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200. In January, JENNIE teamed up with Euphoria alum Dominic Fike with her second single “Love Hangover”, which starred Riverdale and May December star Charles Melton in the music video. “ExtraL” is the third single released for the album rollout, and also the first release under her own label Odd Atelier in partnership with Colombia Records.

Ruby has lined up a lot of star-studded collaborations. The LP will include collaborations with Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. The album is expected to have 15 tracks, which includes the three singles.

JENNIE Will Reunite With BLACKPINK on a World Tour

Image via YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK are still on their solo ventures, but they will be back together on stage very soon. The superstar K-Pop band will be going on a limited international tour, where they will be stopping at 10 cities across the world. The tour will take place this summer and will stop at L.A. on July 12, New York on July 26, Chicago on July 18, and Toronto on July 22. The tour will begin in Seoul, South Korea, where they will perform on July 5-6.

The music video for “ExtraL” can be viewed above, and fans can pre-save Ruby below. Jennie can also be seen in The Idol.