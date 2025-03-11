Falling in love with someone can often feel like something straight out of a romantic comedy movie. For some, however, it can be "like a Tuesday drunk." That is especially true for Jennie and Dua Lipa, who can be seen singing their frustration out on the dreamy music video for the former's solo track "Handlebars." Following her collaborations with artists Doechii and Dominic Fike (complete with a deadly visual starring Charles Melton), "Handlebars" marks Jennie's sixth music video release from her debut album Ruby. In the newly released visual, the South Korean singer teams up with a huge, familiar collaborator.

"Handlebars" isn't the duo's first time working together, as BLACKPINK (with Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo) was previously featured on Dua Lipa's 2017 single "Kiss and Make Up." On the mid-tempo track, with a visual directed by BRTHR, the pair — both clad in a shimmering ensemble — sing about falling in love way too deeply and fast. "I trip and fall in love / Just like a Tuesday drunk / I always go all in, all in, all in," the two sing in the chorus, as they both compare their quick romantic attachment over a drunken weekday.

Jennie admits "love was never kind" to her, though Dua Lipa longs for "another round" in her verse, alluding that falling head over heels way too quickly was a prevalent dilemma for both of them. "I don't ever think twice, and, baby, that's why," the duo admit, revealing repeatedly in the chorus that loving is something they do passionately as they belt out "Over the handlebars / Hitting the ground so hard / If I'm alone, fallin', fallin', fallin.'"

Jennie Is Having a Fruitful Solo Career So Far

From one hit to another, the BLACKPINK member has been exceeding expectations lately with her foray as a solo artist. The singer, who first ventured outside her popular girl group with her solo track appropriately titled "Solo" in 2018, pulled out all the stops in creating her debut album, which was released on March 7. The first single from the album, "Mantra," was a commercially successful track and has won the hearts of international listeners, making it peak higher in various charts. The following singles ("Love Hangover" with Dominic Fike, "ExtraL" with Doechii, and "Like Jennie") also received favorable feedback.

Jennie also collaborated with FKJ for "Intro: Jane" and Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis for "Damn Right." The singer's 15-track debut album also includes "Start a War," "With the IE (Way Up)," "Zen," "F.T.S," "Filter," "Seoul City," "Starlight," and the deeply personal "Twin." You can watch the music video for "Handlebars" above.