BLACKPINK's Jennie has released her new single "Love Hangover," along with a new deadly music video starring May December and Riverdale's Charles Melton as her beau. The newly released single, which marks the third song off Jennie's upcoming solo debut album Ruby, features a rap verse from singer and actor Dominic Fike. Helmed by directing duo Bradley & Pablo, the video perfectly encapsulates the essence of the track, exploring the themes of intoxicating relationships and heartbreak.

The "Love Hangover" music video opens with Melton giving a eulogy for his deceased lover. "The love Jennie and I had made us both feel so alive," said the actor. He then promises to keep Jennie's memories alive with all of their memories before the video previews the incidents before Jennie's character's untimely demise. "Know you ain't the one, but you might be," Jennie utters as the video rushes back to their dates, all of which seem to end with a chaotic outcome. It was made clear their characters just weren't meant to be together, and Jennie swore to "never do it again," only to end up with a "love hangover."

The BLACKPINK member first released "Mantra" back in October of last year, followed by "Zen," which was released just nearly a week before the new single and music video for "Love Hangover" came out. All three songs will be included on the singer's debut album, set for release on March 7. The forthcoming album will also feature her collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Doechii, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and more.

All the BLACPINK Members Have Been Venturing on Their Respective Solo Projects

BLACKPINK is a popular South Korean pop group that is also hugely recognized internationally. Having debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, the group consists of four members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo. All four of them released various hit tracks together, such as "As if It’s Your Last," "BOOMBAYAH," "WHISTLE," "How You Like That," "Shut Down," and more. The girl group won several significant music awards before they embarked on different solo projects. Jennie previously starred in the HBO drama The Idol, opposite Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan. Rosé, on the other hand, previously released the emotional single "Toxic Till the End" (a theme akin to "Love Hangover") and the major hit "Apt." featuring Bruno Mars.

Lisa (with equally successful singles like "Money," "Lalisa," and "Rockstar") can next be seen starring in the third season of The White Lotus, set to premiere on February 16. Meanwhile, Jisoo recently announced the upcoming release of her debut solo mini-album, titled AMORTAGE. BLACKPINK is also set to reunite this year for a comeback alongside a world tour, according to Koreaboo's last year's report.

Ruby comes out on March 7. You can watch the visuals for "Love Hangover" above.