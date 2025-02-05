Some relationships are damned from the very beginning, but they don't usually end as badly as they do for the two main characters in the 2005 crime thriller Derailed. Jennifer Aniston was making her first movie after her ten-year run as Rachel Green in Friends, and Clive Owen was her leading man, having already firmly established his big screen bona fides. Sure, they make for quite the attractive couple, and if you saw them together on the street, you'd do a double-take, but in this film, they are a doomed couple whose problems go from bad to worse with just about every scene. Directed by Mikael Håfström, Derailed is based on the best-selling 2003 novel by James Siegel, whose source material isn't always an easy watch adapted to film. It delivers Aniston in her career's darkest and most vulnerable role. Audiences are accustomed to seeing Owen in gritty and moribund movies like Children of Men, Inside Man, and Sin City but have never seen the rom-com/sitcom actress in such a role.

What Is 'Derailed' About?