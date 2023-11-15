The Big Picture Fans around the world mourn the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, with Jennifer Aniston joining in with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Aniston highlights Perry's ability to make people laugh, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo, text conversation, and Friends clip.

Friends was an incredibly successful show, with the final episode watched by over 52 million people and Perry adored for his charm and humor as Chandler.

On October 28, fans across the world were devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Matthew Perry. In the time since, many co-stars and friends of the actor have come forward to share moving tributes celebrating their time with him, including Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox. Today, Jennifer Aniston has joined the masses in sharing a loving tribute.

In an Instagram post, Aniston expressed her grief on losing such a close friend. But she also gave a spotlight to an aspect of Perry that so many others have remarked on, his ability to make people laugh. With the post, she shared a behind-the-scenes picture of her and Perry from the early days of Friends, a brief text conversation of the two reminiscing, and a clip of their characters Chandler and Rachel saying goodbye in the final episode of Friends.

In her post, Aniston stated:

Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.

Matthew Perry’s Loss Has Hit Fans All Over The World

Image via NBC

To say Friends was one of the most successful television shows in history would be an understatement. Audiences of all kinds would tune in each week to see what hilarious situations Chandler and the other friends would get into. The final episode of the comedy was watched by over 52 million people in the United States when it premiered. Since then, the show’s popularity has only grown across the world through syndication, streaming, collectibles, and a reunion special that had audiences flocking to Max. All over the world, fans adored Perry for his ability to bring such charm and humor to Chandler’s famous sarcastic comments, one-liners, and his chemistry with the rest of the cast.

In her statement, Aniston appreciated Perry for always making her day, revealing she will treasure their memories:

In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…) Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day…

You can check out Aniston’s post below: