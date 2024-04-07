The Big Picture Nearly 45 years after The Graduate, author Charles Webb released a sequel titled Home School, featuring married Ben and Elaine.

Rumor Has It... is a rom-com that loosely continues The Graduate storyline, ultimately undoing the original movie's impact and message.

The 2005 rom-com was directed by Rob Reiner and starred Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner, Mark Ruffalo, and Shirley Maclaine.

Nearly 45 years after he released The Graduate, the book that would inspire Mike Nichols’ iconic 1967 film of the same name, author Charles Webb published a sequel to his now famous novel. Titled Home School, the 2007 book features Ben Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) and Elaine Robinson (Katharine Ross) as a married couple in a battle to homeschool their children. In a moment of despair, they ask Elaine’s mother, Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), for assistance, and she quickly concocts a plan to seduce and blackmail the local school principal into acquiescence. This bizarre story came into existence at a complicated moment in Webb’s life, in which he was so broke that he was facing the possibility of homelessness. But, though it definitely made its author some money, the novel never did find the same level of acclaim as its predecessor. For instance, it was never made into an Oscar-winning movie, nor into any movie for that matter. The Graduate’s sequel never made its way to the screen. However, the plot of the movie was eventually continued in a rom-com titled Rumor Has It…

Well, it was kind of continued. Rumor Has It… isn’t as direct a sequel to the events of The Graduate as Home School. Directed by When Harry Met Sally…’s Rob Reiner, this 2005 film takes place in our universe, i.e., in a universe in which Charles Webb’s and Mike Nichols’ The Graduate both exist. It follows the story of a woman who believes that her family might have inspired Webb into creating his unique cast of characters. However, in telling this tale, screenwriter Ted Griffin also offers a sort of conclusion to the events of The Graduate, closing up what was once a very open ending. The result is, um… not very good. Rumor Has It… was bashed by critics for being an unfunny comedy with a high concept, but a muddled execution. Audiences didn’t care much for it either, and the movie grossed little more than $88 million at the box office. For comparison’s sake, Monster-in-Law, another romantic comedy of the same year, made about $155.5 million. It’s understandable. Rumor Has It… is indeed not a very funny film, nor are its characters particularly compelling, something that is essential for any good rom-com to work. And, as a psuedo-sequel to The Graduate, the movie undoes a lot of the criticism of its source of inspiration, leaving viewers with a bland romance that doesn’t have a lot to say. Or maybe it does. The problem is that the message is not very interesting.

What Is ‘The Graduate’ About?

The Graduate is a movie that is remembered less by its plot and more by a very specific line, one that gets frequently misquoted: “Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me!”. Well, Mrs. Robinson does indeed succeed at seducing Ben Braddock, and the fresh-out-of-college 21-year-old strikes up an affair with a woman who is married to none other than his father’s business partner. Things get even more complicated when Mrs. Robinson’s daughter, Elaine, pops into the picture. Realizing that Elaine shares the same uncertainties about her future that he has, Ben soon becomes infatuated with her, and his relationships with both women eventually break down the Robinson family. By the end of the movie, Elaine is getting married to another man, but Ben bursts into the church to put an end to the ceremony. He and Elaine escape together and jump onto a bus. The camera focuses on them as they slowly realize that this is all pointless, for even if they do manage to stay together, they will devolve into people just like their parents.

At its core, this is what The Graduate is about. Disillusioned with life, Ben doesn’t want his future to look like that of his father, mother, and elderly neighbors. At first, he believes he may find an exit through education, but the film catches him just as he’s returning home with a hole in his soul, not knowing what to do next. Then, for a second or a few months, he believes that the solution may lie in romance. However, his stint with Elaine proves to be nothing but another pointless adventure, one that will lead him nowhere except to more depression. The open ending leaves us to imagine either one of two horrible scenarios: Elaine married to Carl Smith (Brian Avery) and leading a miserable life far from an equally miserable Ben, or Elaine and Ben together, on the road to becoming the very people that they despise so much. History repeats itself, and it’s not a pretty cycle to look at.

With a pacing, a sense of humor, and a unique camerawork that inspired directors such as Wes Anderson, The Graduate is a very cynical movie. This should, however, never be construed as a detraction of its quality: The Graduate’s cynicism is essential to the story that it is trying to tell, as well as to the crafting of a poignant critique of upper-middle-class adult society. Nichols’ film is about the end of youth and how despair-inducing it can be, but it is also about the lack of meaning that exists in the world of grown-ups, particularly those with money. Mrs. Robinson herself is a tragic character that can only find a semblance of meaning in her life by seducing a young man who is yet untainted by the misery that permeates the universe that she inhabits.

What Is ‘Rumor Has It…’ About?

Meanwhile, Rumor Has It… is a movie about people getting married to their true love and being happily ever after, even though they may find themselves having an adventure or two before (or after) reaching the altar. Played by Jennifer Aniston at the height of her Friends fame, Sarah Huttinger is a journalist disillusioned with her job and having second thoughts about her engagement to Mark Ruffalo’s Jeff Daly. During a trip to her hometown of Pasadena, California, for her sister’s wedding, she uncovers a bizarre story about her family. Apparently, her grandmother, Katharine Richelieu (Shirley MacLaine), had once slept with a young man who later ran away with her now deceased mother the week prior to her wedding. This story served as an inspiration for Charles Webb to write the novel The Graduate, which was eventually turned into a movie, and history was made.

Convinced that she is not her father’s daughter, but actually the result of her mother’s passionate affair with this man called Beau Burroughs (Kevin Costner), Sarah goes after him. There are a lot of little twists and turns in the story, but the gist of it is the following: Sarah finds out that Beau is not her father, has a torrid affair with him, and is dumped by her fiancé. Beau has now slept with three generations of his Mrs. Robinson’s family, and that apparently is supposed to be very funny. Alas, it is not. It also doesn’t lead exactly anywhere, as Sarah still gets married to Jeff, but not without first listening to a speech from her father about how he and her mother were extremely happy together and Beau was nothing but a tiny rock on their path to marital bliss.

‘Rumor Has It…’ Undoes Everything that Makes ‘The Graduate’ So Great

It’s a plot and a conclusion that undoes everything that made The Graduate what it is. For starters, Rumor Has It… takes the open ending of the original film and decides that it is not enough. Viewers must know what happens next. They cannot be trusted to imagine things or to come to conclusions on their own. And, so, we learn that Elaine and Ben didn’t make it as a couple. As a matter of fact, their relationship was nothing but a small obstacle standing between Elaine and her true love, Carl Smith.

More than that, the movie also chooses to tackle another question left unanswered by The Graduate’s original ending. At the end of Nichols’ film, Elaine is marrying Carl in a rush, having dropped out of college, and we are left to wonder whether it’s all a repetition of her mother’s life. After all, Mrs. Robinson tells Ben that she had to drop out of art school and marry Mr. Robinson (Murray Hamilton) precisely because she was pregnant with Elaine. So, is Elaine pregnant at the end of The Graduate? Well, according to Rumor Has It…, she is not, and even if she was, her child would not be Ben’s. In about an hour and 30 minutes, Rumor Has It… completely upends the ending of a 38-year-old movie whose vagueness is essential to its impact, for our feeling of “what next?” mirrors precisely what is going on through the minds of the protagonists.

Furthermore, Rumor Has It… also undoes the criticism of the institution of marriage and of suburban life that permeates The Graduate. As a straightforward rom-com, it ends with the promise that getting married is great, that you will forever be at your best friend's side, and that getting a big house with a picket fence somewhere outside the city is something you should aspire to. It is a true apologia for middle-class standards of normalcy, a far-cry from the disillusionment with basically every institution that is evoked by The Graduate. It is a message that we have seen in numerous films of the genre, often delivered in more interesting ways, that do not rely on the plot of a better movie.

Is 'Rumor Has It...' a Worthy Follow-Up to 'The Graduate?'

All that said, Rumor Has It… is definitely not a worthy sequel to The Graduate. But is it even a true sequel to begin with? Well, yes and no. It is a sequel in the sense that it picks up from where the previous story left off and builds upon it. It acknowledges what came before and offers a continuation to it. However, the characters of Rumor Has It… are not the characters of The Graduate. Beau Burroughs is not Ben Braddock, no matter how alike their names may sound. And, most importantly, perhaps, Katherine Richelieu is not Mrs. Robinson. In the end, it is up to you, the viewer, to decide whether or not Rumor Has It… is a true sequel. For the sake of preserving the original film’s story and subtext, the best answer is probably no.

