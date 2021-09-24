She teases what fans can expect this season and what happens to people after they’ve been "cancelled."

With The Morning Show now streaming new episodes on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Jennifer Aniston about what fans can look forward to on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama series. If you haven’t seen the trailer, The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy (Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world.

During the interview, she talked about the many things Season 2 deals with, how she prepares for filming a really emotional scene, what happens to people after they’ve been "cancelled", and more.

The Morning Show also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Hasan Minhaj, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Jennifer Aniston

What can she tease about The Morning Show Season 2?

What happens to people when they are cancelled?

How does she get ready to film an emotionally charged scene?

How she’s not sure she has ever cried as much as she did this season.

