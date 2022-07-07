While she's best known as America's sweetheart for playing Rachel Green in Friends, many will recognize numerous blockbuster and indie feature films that Jennifer Aniston has performed in. In fact, in the last decade, Aniston has played everything from a sex addict, to an abusive boss, to an aging small-town pageant diva, to a bereft mom hooked to pain meds.

Not many people know that Aniston made her debut in the infamous 1988 American comic science fiction Mac and Me, directed by Stewart Raffill. Since then, her diverse roles have proved that she isn't bound to any genre. On the big and small screens, she's mastered everything from cliché romantic comedies to dramas that nab award nominations.

'Murder Mystery' (IMDb - 6)

With its sequel due to be released in 2022, the Netflix Original comedy, Murder Mystery centers on Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey's (Jennifer Aniston) vacation to Europe. Nick is an NYPD officer, and Audrey is a hairdresser. 15 years after their marriage, Audrey confronts Nick about if he'll ever make good on his promise of taking her to Europe. As they take their due dream vacation, they end up being framed for the murder of an old billionaire.

Digitally released on June 14, 2019, the film garnered 30.9 million views in the first 72 hours of its release.

'The Switch' (IMDb - 6.1)

Kassie Larson (Jennifer Aniston) wants to have a baby. The only problem? She's single. So she does what any woman in her position would; she gets a sperm donor - Roland (Patrick Wilson). Wally Mars (Jason Bateman) has been Kassie's best friend forever. When Kassie announces her intention of becoming pregnant using a sperm donor, Wally thinks he'll be the lucky guy, but Kassie has someone else in mind. Only when he meets Kassie's little one seven years later does he realize the baby might not be Roland's.

While a little icky for some, The Switch is a decently cute romantic comedy with solid performances from Aniston, Bateman, and a supporting cast that includes Jeff Goldblum and Juliette Lewis.

'Just Go With It' (IMDb - 6.4)

After finding out his wife is cheating on him, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) is devastated. He starts posing as an unhappily married man to get into no-strings-attached relationships with beautiful women. Until he falls really hard for a young woman named Palmer (Brooklyn Decker). Instead of telling her the truth, he knits a web of lies and ropes his loyal assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) in, convincing her to pose as his cheating wife.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Nick Swardson, Just Go With Itgrossed over $214 million, making it a box office success.

'He’s Just Not That Into You' (IMDb - 6.4)

Based on Greg Behrendt's self-help book of the same name, He's Just Not That Into You follows nine people as they try to navigate through their love lives without getting hurt. There's just one link joining them: Gigi (Ginnifer Goodwin), who keeps misreading her date's romantic interests. Beth (Jennifer Aniston) decides to leave her long-term partner because she's confident he's never going to marry her but realizes he's worth it, with or without marriage.

If you think you don't remember Aniston from this rom-com, don't beat yourself up, the tremendous cast also includedBen Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Kevin Connolly, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, and Justin Long, making it easy to forget some characters.

'Bruce Almighty' (IMDb - 6.7)

After the worst day of his life, television reporter Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) can't take it anymore, and he angrily blames God for treating him poorly and unjustly. To his surprise, God answers and offers Bruce the celestial powers for a day to see if he could've done it better. Bruce excitedly agrees, but can he be the better God?

In her comeback to comedy, Aniston portrays Grace, Bruce's longtime girlfriend, who loves him despite his struggles but chooses it wise to leave him when he resorts to infidelity. Bruce Almighty features a hilarious cast and an even funnier plot.

'Horrible Bosses' (IMDb - 6.9)

There is nothing better than watching a celebrity choose a role that is against their type and stirs up their image. And that's exactly what Jennifer Aniston did in Horrible Bosses. She plays Dr. Julia Harris, a boss from hell with a filthy mouth and an even filthier mind. Julia is a sexually aggressive dentist who tortures her assistant Dale and bribes him into getting in bed with her.

While Jennifer was also a part of the sequel Horrible Bosses 2, the sequel couldn't recreate the original's magic. One of the biggest hits of 2011, Horrible Bosses was downright hysterical, and Aniston is the best part of the enterprise.

'We’re The Millers' (IMDb - 7)

After his cash and stash are stolen, David Clark (Jason Sudeikis), a small-time pot dealer, finds himself deep in debt. He must bring a drug shipment from Mexico to the US to save himself. In his quest to do so without arising suspicion, he convinces his neighbor, a customer, and a teen to act as his fake family.

In this 2013 action-comedy, Jennifer Aniston plays Rose O'Reilly, who poses as David's wife. We're The Millers received fairly positive reviews from critics, earning an IMDb rating of 7.0 stars.

'Office Space' (IMDb - 7.7)

Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston) hates his software job, and when his friends Samir and Michael are let go, they orchestrate a plan to plant a virus in their company's computer system. Quite unbelievably, Office Space was a box-office disappointment when it came out, but thanks to a TV rediscovery on Comedy Central, Office Space has become a frequently referenced cult classic.

Aniston plays a relatively minor role in the film, portraying Peter's girlfriend. Her character Joanna is a restaurant manager who, though not a software engineer herself, shares Peter's distaste for management. The role, eerily similar to her role in the first few seasons of Friends, is one of her best-remembered to date.

'The Morning Show' (IMDb - 8.3)

Since the end of Friends in 2004, people have wanted Aniston back on the small screen. Though many of the show's other stars stayed mainly in the TV world, Aniston chose to tread on her path to Hollywood. So, fans were surprised when she finally decided to take on another television show, The Morning Show, alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Both actresses play co-anchors on a morning program plagued by scandal. Aniston plays Alex Levy, a longtime co-host of UBA Networks' The Morning Show who holds nothing but contempt for her new co-anchor, Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon).

'Friends' (IMDb - 8.9)

In 1994, the world was gifted with Aniston when she debuted in her iconic role as Rachel Green in NBC's Friends. In the pilot, Rachel has just run out on her wedding and reunites with her high school friend Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) in the Central Perk café.

While the show represents the highest exposure in all the actors' careers, Aniston's Rachel received the most attention. And while Aniston will probably always be known best for portraying Rachel in American comedy, it is mind-blowing to think that NBC almost recast the role at the last minute due to Aniston's prior appointments. Luckily, schedules lined up, and the rest is history.

