In a new interview with Variety, actress Jennifer Beals (The L Word, Flashdance) has revealed that Disney and the crew behind the new Star Wars series are so good at keeping secrets that when she showed up to shoot The Book of Boba Fett, she wasn't even aware that that's what it was.

"I knew about the character," Beals said. "But this is how good they are at the lockdown of secrets: even when I first stepped onto the set I didn't realize that I was in The Book of Boba Fett. I just knew I was getting to be part of this story," Much of the plot of The Book of Boba Fett has been kept tightly under wraps since the show was first announced with a credits scene at the end of The Mandalorian's second season, and Disney is well known for its airtight NDAs.

RELATED: Robert Rodriguez Calls 'The Book of Boba Fett' An "In Depth" Exploration of Star Wars' Biggest Bounty HunterBeals also spoke about her relationship with the franchise and shared what she could about her character in the latest spin-off series. While she wouldn't call herself a Star Wars super-fan by any means, she's had her own special connection with the series, like many people who've seen the original trilogy. "That moment when Luke is instructed to use the Force identified for me my beginnings of my understanding of the universe, in a way, as a young woman," the actress said. "I never even imagined it would be possible for me to be in the Star Wars family."

Beals is set to play a Twi'lek whose name has not yet been revealed, and she's one of only three cast members that have been announced for the series. On December 29, Beals will join Temuera Morrison (Aquaman, The Mandalorian) who is portraying the titular bounty hunter, Boba Fett, and Ming Na Wen (Agents of SHIELD, Mulan) who plays deadly assassin and Fett's right hand, Fennec Shand.

The Book of Boba Fett was created by Jon Favreau (Chef, The Lion King) and Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), both of whom are also executive producers for the series alongside Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), and they'll each be directing an episode as well. Other directors for the seven-episode season include Steph Green (Watchmen, The Americans), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), and Kevin Tancharoen (Agents of SHIELD, The Flash).

Disney has several other live-action Star Wars series in the works following the success of The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on December 29, and Star Wars fans can look forward to Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka all coming to the streaming service in 2022.

