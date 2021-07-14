Jennifer Carpenter is the latest cast addition to Showtime’s Dexter revival, which is digging up a lot of dead characters to torment Michael C. Hall’s serial killer. Carpenter played Dexter’s foster-sister during all eight seasons of the show’s original run. The character’s return means the revival will either have many flashbacks, or the Bay Harbor Butcher will start to have visions of dead people.

Carpenter’s return was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, but Showtime gave no additional information about the actress’s return. Debra was killed by Season 8 main antagonist Oliver Saxon (Darri Ingolfsson), and her unsatisfying departure in the series finale is part of the reason fans dislike Dexter’s ending so much. The revival won't be retconning the original ending. Still, with Debra’s return, we might be getting flashbacks that help the new conclusion make justice for some of the series’ most beloved characters. Debra is only the latest dead character set to return in the revival, as John Lithgow’s “Trinity Killer” is also confirmed as part of the new season.

It’s been eight years since the original run of Dexter ended, a time that’ll be taken into account by the series revival. Previous teasers connect directly with the original finale, in which Dexter assumes a new identity and hides from the authorities in a small city in the woods. The new season is said by the cast to have a darker tone than the original run and give Dexter’s story a definitive ending, which might explain why some of the characters who shaped his life are set to return in the new ending.

The revival is being overseen by Clyde Phillips, the showrunner for the four first seasons of Dexter. Phillips, Hall, and director Marcos Siega produce the show. Dexter’s revival cast includes Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Oscar Wahlberg (NOS4A2), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton, and Clancy Brown as a new villain Dexter needs to confront.

The revival will come to Showtime this fall, but the exact release date still remains buried.

