The Big Picture Jennifer Connelly shines in a sneak peek from the upcoming film Bad Behaviour.

The movie explores Lucy's strained relationship with her daughter due to her past, leading to chaotic moments at a retreat.

The film also stars Dasha Nekrasova, Ben Whishaw, Marlon Williams, and Robbie Magasiva.

You’ve journeyed with her to steal her little brother back from David Bowie in Labyrinth, watched her shoot up heroin with Jared Leto in Requiem For a Dream, and, most recently, witnessed her and Tom Cruise rekindle a romance in Top Gun: Maverick, but you’ve never seen Jennifer Connelly like you will today. In an exclusive to Collider sneak peek for her upcoming film, Bad Behaviour, the Academy Award-winning actress goes absolutely berserk during a group therapy session.

The scene opens innocently enough, with Dasha Nekrasova’s (Succession) Beverly, baring her soul in front of the rest of the group at her retreat. It looks like she’s having a real breakthrough as the young woman admits that maybe there is nothing for her to say, a moment of peaceful revelation that’s quickly broken when Connelly’s Lucy splashes a glass of water in her face before screaming at her to “shut the f*ck up,” and capping off her assault by smashing Beverly over the head with a chair - full on WWE style. The room breaks out into hysterics with some people screaming and others trying to pull Lucy away from Beverly. Finally, Dion (Beulah Koale, Hawaii Five-0) wraps the manic woman up and holds her tight while the chaos dies down.

Co-starring and helmed by Alice Englert (Beautiful Creatures) in her feature-length directorial debut, Bad Behaviour follows the rocky relationship between Lucy (Connelly) and her daughter, Dylan (Englert). A former child star, Lucy’s stunted emotional growth during her early years deeply affects how she interacts with her child and all those around her. In search of peace, Lucy goes to a semi-silent retreat in the woods where she hopes to reconnect with herself and prove once and for all that she’s not a bad person or mother. As can be seen in our exclusive clip, it doesn’t appear as though her time away helps her personality at all and perhaps even makes things worse. Can Lucy reconnect with her daughter and build the relationship she’s always wanted? Or will her Bad Behaviour hold her back from achieving a deeper connection?

Who Else Is In ‘Bad Behaviour’?

Appearing alongside Connelly and Englert and filling out the rest of the call sheet for Bad Behaviour are Nekrasova, Koala, Ben Whishaw (the Paddington film series), Marlon Williams (Sweet Tooth), and Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth). Englert, who holds acting credits in productions including TV’s Dangerous Liaisons and The Serpent, also penned the script.

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek for Bad Behaviour above and catch it on digital or demand now.