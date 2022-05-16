With director Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick opening in theaters on May 27, I recently got to speak to Jennifer Connelly about making the phenomenal film. In the sequel, Connelly plays Penny Benjamin, who is mentioned in the original Top Gun as a former love interest of Maverick (Tom Cruise) but never seen. During the interview, Connelly talks about why she loved working with Cruise, what she’ll always remember from filming the sequel, and how they got ready to make the film. In addition, she reveals what made her finally join Instagram and reveals the first thing you should watch if you’ve never seen her work.

I saw Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon and it’s one of those rare Hollywood blockbusters that nails every aspect of movie-making. The performances are fantastic, the action sequences are incredible, and it actually makes the original film better with the way it adds to Maverick’s story. Walking around the con after the screening, Top Gun: Maverick was the only thing everyone was talking about and all I heard were raves from attendees and journalists. For more on the film you can read Ross' glowing review.

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Goose's son, Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, and Jean Louisa Kelly. The film's screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, with story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

RELATED: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell on Making the Sequel, the Shirtless Beach Scene, and Claudio Miranda’s Cinematography

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jennifer Connelly

If someone has never seen anything she’s done before, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

How she worked with Tom Cruise before filming began to find their chemistry.

Did she take her in the fighter jets?

How does Cruise get insurance for the stunts?

What made her finally join Instagram?

What’s the day or two she will always remember from making Top Gun: Maverick?

Here’s the official synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick which hits theaters on May 27:

Test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) has purposely dodged an advancement in rank after thirty years of service. One day Maverick is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Kilmer), who is the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Among them is Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Edwards).

'Top Gun: Maverick': Ghosts of the Past Haunt Lady Gaga's Music Video for "Hold My Hand"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Steve Weintraub (9825 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe