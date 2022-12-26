Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the HBO show The White Lotus.Jennifer Coolidge delivered another career-best performance in The White Lotus season 2. The show already made her an Emmy winner, and her work in the sophomore season will surely make her a strong contender next year. And while her character might've met a grim demise, Coolidge's performance remained stellar, the perfect blend of tragedy and hilarity.

Audiences shouldn't be surprised – Coolidge has been one of Hollywood's best comedians for over twenty years. Her resumé is full of memorable movies, from raunchy teen comedies to beloved cult classics, and Coolidge always brings her A-game, cementing herself as one of the funniest and most recognizable comedy icons.

Tanya McQuoid – 'The White Lotus' (2021 - )

Coolidge's career received a much-needed boost with Mike White's satirical black comedy The White Lotus. The veteran actor plays Tanya McQuoid, a billionaire heiress dealing with depression. Season 1 sees her grieving over her mother's death, while season 2 finds her trapped in an unhappy marriage and dealing with a potentially murderous plot.

The White Lotus is among HBO's best and most iconic shows, thanks largely to Coolidge's performance. She is the star of the ensemble, playing a neurotic, vulnerable and self-destructive figure who's equal parts tragic and hilarious. Coolidge balances Tanya's sadness with the absurdity of her circumstance, creating one of the best characters in modern television.

Paulette Bonafonté – 'Legally Blonde' (2001 - )

One of the all-time best female-led legal comedies, Legally Blonde is an iconic movie from the noughties. The film stars Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, an ambitious young woman who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back the heart of her high school sweetheart.

Coolidge plays Elle's friend, Paulette, a beautician with a crush on the UPS delivery guy. Paulette is a fun, sympathetic character and the perfect contrast to Elle's assertive, go-getter personality. She could easily be too meek or frustrating in the hands of a less capable actor, but Coolidge's comedic genius turns her into one of the film's most beloved characters.

Elizabeth Charming – 'Austenland' (2013)

The underrated Keri Russell stars in the 2013 romantic comedy Austenland. The plot centers on a young woman who travels to a Jane Austen-themed resort in England. Jane Seymour, James Callis and Coolidge play supporting roles.

Austenland might not be the best rom-com out there, but Russell does her best to make it soar. Coolidge also provides a giving hand, playing the spirited and irreverent Elizabeth Charming, a fellow guest at Austenland who is plainly and hilariously out of her element amid the stiff upper class that rules Austen's work.

Amanda Buffamonteezi – 'Friends' (2003)

Arguably the most iconic sitcom of all time, Friends followed the lives of six twenty-somethings turned thirty-something in New York City. The show starred an ensemble cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Friends had many memorable guest appearances by some of Hollywood's most famous actors, but Coolidge's intervention stands out for its chaotic energy. As Amanda, Coolidge is ridiculous in all the best ways, creating an out-of-touch character that even makes Phoebe cringe with discomfort. Only a comedian of Coolidge's caliber could make such a buffoonish character work.

Sherri Ann Cabot – 'Best In Show' (2000)

Christopher Guest is behind many of the all-time best mockumentaries, but Best in Show might be his masterpiece. The film stars an ensemble cast and follows five entrants in a prestigious dog show as they prepare, compete, and deal with the contest's aftermath.

Coolidge makes a perfect duo with the equally talented Jane Lynch. The two play Christy Cummings and Sherri Ann Cabot, a lesbian couple going behind Sherri Ann's husband's back and preparing Sherri Ann's Standard Poodle for the competition. Coolidge and Lynch are dynamite together, playing opposite ends of the competitive spectrum and creating an unforgettable dynamic.

Jeanine Stifler – 'American Pie' (1999 - 2012)

American Pie is among the best teen comedies from the '90s that redefined the teen comedy genre with its loud and bold portrayal of teen sexuality. The film follows four friends who make a pact to lose their virginities before their senior prom and stars an ensemble of then-up-and-coming actors, including Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan and Chris Klein.

The role of Stifler's mom turned Coolidge into an icon of the millennial generation. The short but meaningful performance – a clear reference to the "Mrs. Robinson" archetype – gave Coolidge a place in every pre-teen's heart and dreams and made her synonymous with a certain kind of cougar. Coolidge's intervention was so meaningful that she's one of the best-remembers parts of the movie, despite appearing on-screen for only a couple of scenes.

The White B***h of Gnarnia – 'Epic Movie' (2007)

The lazily-titled Epic Movie spoofs several adventure and fantasy films of the 2000s. It follows a group of orphaned children who enter a magical world full of fantastical and wacky characters. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Coolidge as the main antagonist.

Like other so-bad-they're-good spoof movies of the noughties, Epic Movie is terrible but somewhat enjoyable. Loud, vulgar, dumb, and offensive, the film settles for the cheapest laughs, wasting its cast of underrated but talented performers. However, kudos must be given to Coolidge's performance as the White B***h of Gnarnia. Embracing the ridiculousness around her, Coolidge delivers a perfect spoof on Tilda Swinton's White Witch, becoming the film's only saving grace.

Fiona Montgomery – 'A Cinderella Story' (2004)

Yet another retelling of the classic tale, A Cinderella Story stars Hilary Duff as Sam, a young waiter who dreams of going to Princeton while forming a pen-pal relationship with a fellow student. Coolidge co-stars as Sam's evil stepmother, the vapid Fiona.

The evil stepmother trope is a tricky one to pull off, but Coolidge does it with ease. Playing a slightly dumber version of the infamous character, Coolidge nearly runs away with the entire film. Embracing her character's absurdity, Coolidge creates the perfect evil stepmother for this Millennial-aimed take on Cinderella.

Aunt Sandy – 'Single All The Way' (2021)

Great queer Christmas movies are slowly becoming more common among the yearly batch of holiday content. 2021 gave audiences Single All the Way, starring Michael Urie as a young man who convinces his best friend to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays. Queer icons Kathy Najimy and Coolidge appear in supporting roles.

Although it doesn't reinvent the Christmas romance, Single All the Way provides enough laughs to make it worthwhile. As the loud and larger-than-lie Aunt Sandy, Coolidge steals every second she's on-screen, playing a role that seems tailor-made for her. The veteran comedian goes all-in on the holiday shenanigans, doing more than her fair share to make Single All the Way a new holiday classic.

Sophie Kaczyński – '2 Broke Girls' (2011 - 2017)

2 Broke Girls centered on two down-on-their-luck waiters who join forces to start a cupcake business, hoping to improve their lives. Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs played the titular characters, leading a supporting cast that included Garrett Morris and Coolidge.

Although not exactly a barometer of taste, 2 Broke Girls had flashes of brilliance, mainly thanks to its too-talented cast. Coolidge played Sophie, the girl's rich neighbor and a ditzier version of her American Pie bombshell persona. The role was not demanding and would be somewhat unfunny were it not for Coolidge's gift for comedy. However, in her hands, Sophie became a spitfire and one of the show's most memorable characters, proving that Coolidge can elevate even the lowest of materials.

