Emmy winners Jennifer Coolidge and Brian Cox have been dominating Hollywood recently, and the pair are now set to team up for the crime comedy feature Riff Raff. The two in-demand actors will star in the buzzy film alongside Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman and Gabrielle Union.

Plot details on the film remain close to the cuff. However, according to the project's logline, Riff Raff will focus on "a former criminal’s ordinary life which is thrown upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reckoning." It is unclear what roles each of the four stars will be playing, though more information is likely to be revealed soon given that filming is slated to begin in September 2023. The film will be directed by Dito Montiel off of a script from John Pollono. Riff Raff will be produced by Noah Rothman for Canopy Media Partners, alongside Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel for Signature Films. Executive producers include Coolidge, Cox, Pollono, Mathew Lesher, Tiffany Kuzon, Adam Paulsen, Chris Dennis for Canopy, and Christian Mercuri for Capstone.

“We are thrilled to partner with the producers and Dito on this project; we’ve loved it ever since we’ve read it," Goldberg said in a statement. "It embodies the type of crime comedies we grew up with - witty and entertaining. Not to mention the perfect cast that will bring these colorful characters to life.”

Riff Raff Has Assembled an All-Star Cast

It likely won't be too hard for Riff Raff to find a buyer at Cannes, given it has two of the most lauded Hollywood actors in recent memory attached. Coolidge has recently been enjoying a stratospheric rise following her role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO's anthology series The White Lotus. While her character's death in Season 2 means she will probably not be back for the upcoming third season, Coolidge's performances throughout the first two chapters garnered critical acclaim. She was nominated for two Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress for her role, winning in 2023. Coolidge also earned a Primetime Emmy win and two SAG Awards for her work on The White Lotus. She was recently seen in Netflix's horror comedy film We Have a Ghost alongside David Harbour.

Cox has long been one of the industry's most lauded actors, and has recently garnered universal praise for his role as the wealthy patriarch Logan Roy on HBO's drama series Succession. Many consider the show one of the best television programs of all time, and Cox has been nominated for three Emmys for the role, also winning a Golden Globe and SAG Award in the process. He will next be seen in the film Mending the Line, which Collider exclusively revealed the trailer for. The film is scheduled for a June 9, 2023 release.

The additions of Hoffman, who recently wrapped production on Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming epic Megalopolis, along with Union, who recently starred in The Inspection alongside Jeremy Pope, will only add to the film's value. No release window for Riff Raff has been announced.