The Jason Momoa-led Minecraft movie at Warner Bros. may have just unveiled its mysterious "funny lady" cast member. Jennifer Coolidge, fresh off of her second Emmy win for HBO's The White Lotus, is joining the high-profile video game adaptation. According to Deadline, she's now part of an increasingly star-studded ensemble, including Momoa alongside Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen who are currently filming for the project in New Zealand.