Over the past year, Jennifer Coolidge has racked up some crowning achievements that have reignited her career and rocketed her to stardom. Appearing in both seasons of The White Lotus as Tanya, the unbearable yet hilarious aging trust fund baby who provided sidesplitting comic relief until she met her tragic but slapstick death at the end of season two, she became the series' most meme-able character. Following the success of the show, it seems she has been popping up in some pretty popular titles, from The Watcher to Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez. While she has been making a splash in her current roles, some of her best performances are in her older movies, particularly her iconic part in Legally Blonde.

With the cast and creator in recent talks to bring Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) back to the big screen with a third installment of the franchise, It's hard to imagine we won't be seeing Coolidge reprise her role as Paulette, the shy but spunky manicurist. While she takes some time to come out of her shell, she ends up being Elle's biggest supporter and the funniest part of the movie. While we wait to see what Paulette is up to in the new movie, let's unpack how Jennifer Coolidge made Legally Blonde the legendary movie that it is.

Paulette's Iconic Style Makes Her Stand Out

While she may not be as big a fashionista as Elle, Paulette definitely has some great wardrobe moments that contrast the clean-cut, preppy wardrobe of the rest of the cast. Paired with her big hair and acrylics, she knows how to make a statement with her style. While she may be too shy to talk to the UPS guy (Bruce Thomas) she has a crush on, her fashion choices are bold and eye-catching. With tight-fitting sweaters, bright colors, denim vests, and flashy patterns, her style represents some of the classic Y2K elements that are back in style today. Unlike Elle, Paulette doesn't come from fashion school in Los Angeles or have family money to spend on designer clothes, but she still manages to stand out from the drab New England wardrobes that surround her and has the confidence to forge her own personal style long before she finds a like-minded friend in Elle.

Jennifer Coolidge Delivers Some Hilarious One-Liners

Coolidge is definitely one of the funniest parts of the film, and she delivered some classic quotes that make her character stand out among the stuffy Harvard students that Elle encounters. From asking Elle "What's this Vivian have that you don't? Three tits?" to the immortal "I'm taking the dog, dumbass!" Coolidge takes the cake when it comes to comedy in the film. This is perhaps the most important part of her character, as she represents a huge foil to all the "intellectual" characters that we meet. Her comic relief really elevates the tone of the film, maintaining the humor even when dealing with topics of misogyny and murder. Paired with great body acting, her iconic facial expressions really make Paulette one of the most memorable parts of the film. Coolidge is the only person that could really bring the character to life and make lines that would otherwise seem self-deprecating or depressing incredibly funny.

Paulette's Journey to Find Confidence Is One of the Movie's Best Arcs

Elle isn't the only one in the film who struggles with self-worth in the face of bullies and misogyny. Paulette also has a great character arc where she achieves a lot of the same growth that Elle does. At the beginning of the film, she refers to herself as "a middle-aged high school dropout" with "a fat ass and stretch marks" while commiserating with Elle about their current circumstances. When she talks with the delivery guy for the first time, she can't muster up anything other than to say she's "fine." But once Elle teaches her the "bend and snap" move to seduce men, she works up the courage to try it, even though it winds up breaking her crush's nose.

She also had recently been kicked out of the house by her emotionally abusive boyfriend at the beginning of the film, but Elle encourages her to confront him and take back her stolen dog. When they arrive, she is initially intimidated, but after seeing Elle stand up to him, she finds the courage to do the same and bring her dog home. By keeping this storyline cheerful rather than sad, Coolidge perfectly captures Paulette's essence as a quirky, strong person who has been temporarily disheartened by a shitty man. Something we can all relate to. By the end of the film, Paulette has regained her sense of self-worth, been reunited with her dog, and gotten with the UPS guy! Just like Elle, Paulette's story shows someone learning to stand up for themselves and go for what they want.

Paulette Is a Supportive and Loving Friend

While she may come across as a bit dim, Paulette has admirable qualities that everyone searches for in a good friend. From providing relationship advice and boosting Elle's confidence to supporting her career, she is always there for her friends. When Elle is still pining after Warren (Matthew Davis), Paulette comforts her and encourages her to stop pouting and "steal him back" if that's what she really wants. She also is the person Elle runs to after being harassed by her professor and deciding to quit law school, and Paulette is there with a hug and comforting words when Elle needs them most. When our egos are bruised, and we're feeling down, a good friend always knows whether you need comfort or a kick in the ass, and Paulette is always ready to give both.

Coolidge's part in the movie lends itself to the central message, that how a person looks or is perceived by others (mainly douchebags) determine their worth. Her bubbly personality and perseverance are traits we could all use more of in our lives, and Coolidge is the only person who could bring such a vibrant character to life. She really is the ultimate BFF!