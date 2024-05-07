The Big Picture Family ties are tested in Jennifer Esposito's directorial debut, Fresh Kills, as Rose must choose between loyalty and freedom.

No matter how well you may get along with one another, family can be tough. Whether it’s harshly differing viewpoints or just small spats, there’s no one out there who has a perfect relationship with their blood relatives. Such can be said twofold for the leading character of Jennifer Esposito’s (Spin City) directorial debut, Fresh Kills, as teenager, Rose Larusso (Emily Bader, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), finds herself questioning the world she grew up in. Collider’s thrilled to exclusively debut the trailer for the Quiver Distribution film, which arrives on June 14. Caught between the bond to her own flesh and blood and a life outside the crime-ridden underbelly of 1980s Staten Island, the trailer forces Rose to make an impossible decision - betray the ones she loves and live for herself, or betray herself and live for her family.

Intense, family-oriented, and overflowing with New Jersey accents, the trailer for Fresh Kills will be right up the alley for fans of similarly themed titles like The Sopranos and Goodfellas. The Larusso family is captained by its patriarch, Joe (Domenick Lombardozzi, Boardwalk Empire), a hothead and the leader of an organized crime syndicate. Joe’s wife, Francine (Esposito), and her daughter, Connie (Odessa A’zion) have always rolled with the punches (both figuratively and literally), accepting that they live the high life because of the sometimes illegal dealings that Joe’s involved with. But, as she journeys through her teenage years, the family's youngest daughter, Rose (Bader), has a difficult time accepting that her father isn’t the “honest man” she wants him to be and weighs the possibility of cutting all ties. The film also stars Anabella Sciorra (The Sopranos), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), and David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

Jennifer Esposito’s First Foray Into Filmmaking

Esposito has had an incredibly fruitful career in front of the camera, through both big-screen roles in films like Summer of Sam and Crash as well as on TV, in titles including Spin City, Blue Bloods, and The Boys. All those years spent working as an actress in the entertainment biz led Espositio to pursue a path in filmmaking, which she’s successfully done with Fresh Kills. Adding more credits to her name for the production, Esposito also penned and produced the crime thriller, with Leslie Ann Owen, Christine Crokos, and Samantha Sprecher joining her in the latter. Adding their names as executive producers are Jason Weinberg and Christos V. Konstantakopoulos.

