The Big Picture Jennifer Fessler initially believed Teresa's denial, loyal to housewives.

Jennifer had a change of heart and now believes Luis made the calls.

Evidence seen by Jennifer led her to change her opinion regarding the situation.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has already had its fair share of tension. The ongoing feud/non-relationship between Teresa Giudice, brother Joey Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga looks set to continue on the reality series. Added to that, there has never been any love lost between Margaret Josephs and Teresa or housewife Jennifer Aydin. Now there is a falling out between longtime friends Margaret and demoted housewife, now friend, Jackie Goldschneider, with Jackie seeming to turn on her loyal friend. Not to mention, it’s been fireworks, to say the least, between Teresa and newer housewife Rachel Fuda and her husband John.

However, one friend of the housewives who has tried to remain neutral is Jennifer ‘Jenn’ Fessler. Currently, Jenn is friends with all Housewives, although Rachel, Margaret, and Melissa expressed surprise and disappointment at Jenn’s sit down with Teresa at a recent event where she seemed to be, according to some fans, flip-flopping a little bit in terms of her loyalties.

When Teresa was asked if her husband, Luis Ruelas, had called Margaret Joseph’s son and threatened him, as was alleged at the last reunion, Teresa swore on her daughters’ lives that it didn’t happen, and she had nothing to do with it. Jenn said in her confessional that she believed Teresa, especially as she had sworn on her children’s lives and she seemed so sincere. Some fans and castmates thought Jenn was being gullible and had "drank the Teresa Kool-Aid" as far as this was concerned. But now, Jenn is singing a different tune having, according to sources, seen evidence that Luis did in fact call Margaret’s son.

Jenn Fessler Changes Her Mind About Luis Ruelas

Image via Bravo

At the reunion, it was acknowledged by Luis that the calls had seemed to come from his phone number, however, he denied making them. On a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jenn was asked by a fan and then Andy himself how she felt about the situation now, and this time her answer was quite different.

“I think that when I sat down with Teresa I really, really believed her. And she swore on her daughters…I know how much she loves those girls. So I definitely believe, in that moment, that it wasn’t true. I’ve since been sent a lot of stuff, and seen a lot of stuff, and I hate to say it, but I do think that it’s true now,” Jenn said, in a surprising turn of events.

So what is the evidence that Jenn has seen to make her change her mind? Jenn didn’t go into detail, but perhaps it is yet to be revealed on the show. We will have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock