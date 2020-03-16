Wanna Help Children Affected By Coronavirus? Jennifer Garner & Amy Adams Show You How

The coronavirus is overwhelming. It feels like every minute of every day we’re jammed with new information, much of it pessimistic in nature. Are you, like me, in need of a way to help? To actively move forward, rather than feeling stuck? Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams have a new joint charitable organization where we can all help children affected by the coronavirus — all through the power of storytelling.

It’s called Save With Stories, and it’s a joint effort alongside Save The Children and No Kid Hungry. Adams actually joined Instagram to explain the effort, and we’ll let her wholesome words speak for themselves:

Hi Instagram! I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time. My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️). ⁣

⁣

THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! ⁣ ⁣

These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom. ⁣

⁣

If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. #SAVEWITHSTORIES

Now here’s a great, convenient way to help. Just text SAVE to 20222, and you can give $10 to those in need. And, please, do yourself a favor and watch Adams read this children’s story on her Instagram. It is, of course, a true delight.

