The Big Picture Jennifer Garner to star in holiday comedy Mrs. Claus for Netflix, bringing a new spin to the holiday spirit.

Reese Witherspoon produces, screenwriter Leah McKendrick works on script for the upcoming movie.

Garner's previous work with Netflix includes Yes Day and The Adam Project, showcasing her versatility on screen.

Jennifer Garner has been busy with a wide variety of projects over the past couple of years, but the performer is ready to continue her working relationship with Netflix. According to Deadline, Garner has signed on to star in Mrs. Claus, an upcoming holiday comedy the studio is quietly developing. After countless titles have placed Santa Claus in the spotlight, it's time for Mrs. Claus to bring a new spin to the holiday spirit, in a comedy that will both amuse audiences and remind them about the reason for the season. Time will tell what problems Mrs. Claus will be forced to face in the upcoming movie.

Reese Witherspoon will serve as a producer on Mrs. Claus, and the story is already being worked on by a screenwriter. Leah McKendrick, who was previously involved in titles such as Scrambled and M.F.A., is hard at work with the script for Mrs. Claus, but no plot details have been disclosed by Netflix at the moment. Scrambled told the story of Nellie (played by McKendrick herself), a young woman who decides to freeze her eggs after a bad breakup. The movie also featured performances from Ego Nwodin and Andrew Santino. McKendrick will set up the stage for Mrs. Claus' narrative with her signature style, as Garner prepares to star in the project.

Before she was ever selected to star in Mrs. Claus, Jennifer Garner appeared in The Last Thing He Told Me, a miniseries where she also worked as an executive producer. Garner's character was named Hannah Hall, and the story followed the lead as she formed an unexpected relationship with her stepdaughter (played by Angourie Rice) while looking for her missing husband. While the tone of the miniseries was very different from what audiences can expect from Mrs. Claus, it reminded audiences that Garner can take on any challenge on the screen.

Jennifer Garner is Back at Netflix

By starring in Mrs. Claus, Jennifer Garner will be working with Netflix once again, after appearing in various projects from the streaming platform in recent years. The performer stepped into the shoes of Allison Torres in Yes Day, a comedy about a couple of parents who can't say no to their children in a span of twenty-four hours. Garner would then portray Ellie Reed in The Adam Project, the story about how Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) went back in time in order to meet his younger self. Jennifer Garner is ready to jump back into action with Mrs. Claus, continuing her successful working relationship with Netflix.

A release date for Mrs. Claus hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.