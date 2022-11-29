Body-swapping, but in steroids: That’s probably how the pitch meeting went for the upcoming Netflix family comedy Family Leave. The story centers around a four-member family who is a pile of nerves: Each of them is on the eve of the most important day of their lives, but all bets are off when they wake up in each other's bodies. The streamer has already selected who will be doing the parenting in the story: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms.

Garner and Helms will tickle their funny bone by playing first the normal parenting couple and then the body-swapped versions of themselves. Netflix is yet to reveal how the body swap is going to go: The lead actors might be playing each other or their kids, but the always-welcome fun in this type of story is guaranteed.

Family Leave Hails From a Combination of Very Distinct Minds

Family Leave will be directed by McG, who previously helmed action-comedies Charlie’s Angels and This Means War. The screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel, whose screenwriting career ranges from mega-blockbusters like Black Adam to family films like Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip. Sztykiel pens the story based on another screenplay by Victoria Strouse (Finding Dory) – who, in turn, based her story on the New York Times bestselling children's book Bedtime for Mommy by author Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Jennifer Garner Is No Stranger to This Type of Role

Garner has already played a popular role in a story that featured a body swap of sorts: In 13 Going on 30, she plays a teenage girl who wakes up as an adult after wishing she’d grow up fast. The four-time Emmy nominee became known internationally for her role in the hit ABC thriller series Alias, and she also played Marvel superhero Elektra in 2003’s Daredevil, and then in a solo movie. Garner is also in the cast of some hugely popular films like Pearl Harbor, Catch Me If You Can, and Juno.

Helms earned some recognition for his role in the hit comedy series The Office, but his popularity skyrocketed after he was featured in the main cast of a high-grossing comedy movie and international phenomenon The Hangover. He was recently in Vacation, Tag, and the Peacock series Rutherford Falls.

