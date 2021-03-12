Plus what it was really like having to eat a ton of ice cream on the first day of filming.

With director Miguel Arteta’s Yes Day now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez about making the fun family film. Based on the bestselling children's book Yes Day, written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld, the film is about a mom (Garner) and dad (Ramírez) who usually say no to everything allowing their kids (Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, and Everly Carganilla) 24 hours where they have to say yes to their requests. As you might imagine, chaos ensues and lessons are learned. Yes Day also stars Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims.

During the interview, they talked about if they’re prepared for the amount of people both thanking them and hating them for making them do yes days in real life, what it was like filming the big ice cream eating scene on the first day of filming, and Garner talks about filming the roller coaster scene and how the fear on her face was real.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is a list of what we talked about and the official synopsis.

RELATED: It's Hard to Say "No" to Netflix's Exuberant 'Yes Day' Trailer Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez

Image via Netflix

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez:

Are they prepared for the amount of people both thanking them and hating them for making them do yes days in real life?

What was it like having to eat a ton of ice cream the first few days of the shoot?

Garner talks about filming the roller coaster scene and if the fear on her face was real or acting.

Here's the official synopsis for Yes Day:

Always feeling like they have to say "No" to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a "Yes Day" — where, for 24 hours, the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.

KEEP READING: The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (March 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

'Borderlands' Movie: Haley Bennett to Play New Character Tied to Cate Blanchett's Past The actress recently co-starred in three high-profile Netflix movies, though it was the little indie 'Swallow' that drew rave reviews.