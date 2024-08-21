The Big Picture Jennifer Garner gives a solid performance as Elektra, elevating the uneven film.

Despite some plot holes, Elektra remains an interesting character with a personal journey of redemption.

Elektra's return in Deadpool & Wolverine showcases Garner's impact to the superhero genre and gives the character better closure in the MCU.

Before Deadpool & Wolverine even hit theaters, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the news that Jennifer Garner would be returning as the Marvel assassin Elektra for the first time in nearly two decades. Unsurprisingly, Garner fit back into the role like a glove alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, both of whom are now officially part of the MCU. But as we reflect on what Marvel was like before the advent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and long before the Multiverse Saga), one film that stands of note from those early 2000s attempts to bring Marvel Comics to life is Elektra. Spawning off the 2003 Daredevil film that featured Ben Affleck as the titular Man Without Fear, Elektra took a more introspective look at the titular assassin following her resurrection, and reminded us that the character has always been something of a badass.

Elektra Elektra the warrior survives a near-death experience, becomes an assassin-for-hire, and tries to protect her two latest targets, a single father and his young daughter, from a group of supernatural assassins. Release Date January 14, 2005 Director Rob Bowman Cast Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa , Terence Stamp Jennifer Garner , Goran Visnjic , Kirsten Prout , Will Yun Lee Runtime 97 minutes Writers Mark Steven Johnson , Frank Miller , Zak Penn , Stu Zicherman , Raven Metzner Tagline Looks can kill. Expand

Jennifer Garner Filmed 'Elektra' on Her 'Alias' Hiatus

Like many of the action-packed superhero movies of its day, Elektra is often heavily criticized. Critics like Roger Ebert called the picture a bumpy "collision between leftover bits and pieces of Marvel superhero stories," not sure what sort of tone it should maintain. Others, such as Scott Mendelson of Forbes, claimed that Elektra was single-handedly responsible for ruining Garner's career. How ever you feel about Elektra, it's probably nowhere near as bad as you've heard it to be. The action sequences are entertaining, and there's a good story in there somewhere about turning from violence and using your power to defend others rather than taking lives. While it's fair to say that the plot itself lacks serious depth and that the film feels particularly rushed at times, that's not entirely the fault of director Rob Bowman (of The X-Files fame), who wasn't exactly aided by the studio.

"I knew going into the project, because of the short prep, because I only had Jennifer for her hiatus from Alias, which was ten weeks, and [because of] the short post-production, that we weren't going to be able to make Spider-Man," the director told Now Playing Magazine in 2005. "We didn't have the time to make Daredevil!" If anything, it's clear that Elektra was at least rushed by the folks at 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment, who couldn't care to give the project the proper attention or care that either Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films nor even Garner's previous outing in Daredevil received. It also didn't help that Ike Perlmutter​, Marvel Entertainment's CEO at the time, didn't believe that female-led superhero movies were a good idea. Whatever contractual obligations led to the making of Elektra, they didn't exactly pan out as the film grossed about $53 million against a $65 million budget. Talk about a wash.

But what of the final product? Well, let's just say that, while it might not be as bad as some make it out to be, it's no masterpiece in hiding, either. Unlike Daredevil, a film arguably saved by its director's cut, Elektra didn't drastically change when Rob Bowman added only three minutes of extra footage back in for the home video release. Not even the (still) deleted scene with Ben Affleck's Matt Murdock could fix the rushed pacing, uneven characters (minus Terence Stamp, who is just wonderful as Stick), and all around goofyness of the Hand's plan. It couldn't offer any additional chemistry between Garner and Goran Višnjić's Mark Miller, nor could it excuse the fact that many of Elektra Natchios' best comic moments were tossed aside in favor of your standard action flick material. Still, even with that in mind, there's one particular redeeming quality about the film that we can't overlook...

Jennifer Garner's Performance Elevates 'Elektra'

Close

Some of the fun action sequences aside, Jennifer Garner is, unsurprisingly, the best part about Elektra. After a decent intro performance in Daredevil, Elektra returns here after being resurrected by Stick to forge her own path. Though she begins the picture as a simple assassin, taking out some of the Hand's most heinous allies, Elektra ultimately follows in Daredevil's footsteps as a hero, protecting their next target, the intended "Treasure" Abby Miller (Kirsten Prout). (Think the "Black Sky" concept from Netflix's Daredevil and The Defenders series.) Although the world around her is a bit hit-or-miss, Garner offers a solid performance that varies from cool and collected assassin to an older-sister stand-in for Abby, who she has allowed herself to be vulnerable with. Garner's ability to deal with Elektra's conflicting callings — as either a merciless assassin or a potential hero-in-training — is admirable, and she's by far the most believable part of the film. Somehow, that's true even when she throws one of her sais through a dozen bushes to hit her target.

Although Elektra is pushed into heroism upon defending the Millers from the Hand — who all, for some reason, combust Buffy the Vampire Slayer style when killed — her demons are a bit more personal. Though Daredevil saw Elektra seek vengeance for the death of her father (played by Erick Avari), Elektra centers on the titular heroine's childhood trauma concerning the death of her mother. This tension plays well when juxtaposed with the almost sibling-like bond that Elektra begins to form with the young (and often annoying) Abby, whose presence helps her to let go of the past and focus on both the present and the future. Throughout the film, Elektra slowly peels back the layers of her memory to uncover the truth about her mother's death, and in dealing the killing blow to her mother's killer, Kirigi (Will Yun Lee), is able to finally move on to continue to fight the good fight another day.

Some of 'Elektra's Plot Points Don't Add Up

Image via 20th Century Fox

There are a few things about Elektra that don't quite add up when examined under the microscope. Why doesn't she go back to New York City and let Matt Murdock know she's alive? Why does Mark Miller tell Abby that they can't trust Elektra, only to kiss her moments later? Why doesn't the Chaste just protect Abby once they rescue her from the Hand? Yet, despite all of these holes, Jennifer Garner's performance isn't what stalled Elektra's success, no matter what some might claim about her subsequent career. Sure, Élodie Yung arguably played a more comics-faithful version of the character in Netflix's Daredevil series, but Garner does her best to bring this particular rendition of the character to life. More than that, she humanizes Elektra in an interesting way we don't often see. There's a reason that fans were elated to see her return to the big screen for a third outing, even if her second feature film as the character wasn't an instant hit.

Elektra's Return in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Was Well Deserved

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Elektra returns alongside plenty of old Marvel movie favorites, such as Blade (Wesley Snipes), X-23 (Dafne Keen), the Human Torch (Chris Evans), and, of course, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. While Garner's previous Marvel film was a bit of a dud, it didn't dampen her impact in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project. If anything, it actually reinforced her in-universe motivations for wanting a proper ending. Elektra claims to have moved on from Daredevil and only wants to return to her home universe. In many ways, Jennifer Garner's MCU appearance redeems Elektra's lackluster ending. No, it doesn't fix any of the problems that her 2005 film had, but it does give us some better closure for the character. After all, the third time is the charm.

It's a lot of fun to see Garner's Elektra back at work. In her battle against the other villains gathered in the Void, including her own killer Bullseye, we see the master assassin for whom she's always been. The hardened warrior returns to form and works alongside some of the most beloved pre-MCU Marvel heroes in a movie that, while also a bit uneven at times, is at least self-aware about it. If anything, it reminds us that Jennifer Garner was never the problem with Elektra, and while her version is arguably more heroic than most iterations of the character, that's nothing to be ashamed of. As the Multiverse Saga continues, ramping up to another two-part Avengers story that will likely bring back some of our favorite forgotten Marvels of the past 30 years, here's hoping that we'll see Elektra.

Elektra is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

