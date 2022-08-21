Apple TV+ has decided to not move forward with the development of their limited series adaptation of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends hailing from J.J Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. This cancelation comes after series star Jennifer Garner departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.

The report about the scarping of the series comes from Deadline, who say that sources close to the situation said: "WBTV and Bad Robot are said to both be high on My Glory Was I Had Such Friend and intend to seek another home for it." It was also stated that there is still a small writers' room working on the project with the plan to put together multiple scripts and shop the series around to buyers. It had initially received a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+ back in 2018 following Bad Robot's acquisition of the rights to Amy Silverstein’s original 2017 memoir of the same name shortly after its original publication that same year.

Silverstein's original My Glory Was I Had Such Friends memoir focuses on a group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant. The book showed the strength of love and friendship between these women, exemplifying the true power of the human spirit. The series adaptation was set to be written and executive produced by Karen Croner. As for Garner, she is currently filming fellow Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, another adaptation, this time for the bestselling novel of the same name by Laura Dave, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Bad Robot's future with Apple TV+ includes a series adaptation of Scott Turow’s book Presumed Innocent, with David E. Kelley, which is now casting, and a live-action series based on Speed Racer. Other projects from the production company include darker reboots of the DC Comics characters Constantine and Madame X, the latter of which features Angela Robinson.

It is currently unknown where the series could be moving to or if the project will be resurrected at all. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the future of the My Glory Was I Had Such Friends series adaptation.