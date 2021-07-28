How can we say no to this kind of fun?

Yes Day star and producer Jennifer Garner is teaming up with Netflix for a sequel for the family comedy, already in production. Besides coming back for a new Yes Day film, Garner also signed a multi-picture deal with the streaming giant.

Based on a children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Yes Day debuted on Netflix last March. The movie quickly became Netflix’s biggest Kids & Family film after being seen by 62 million households in the four weeks after its release. Yes Day tells the story of parents who always say no to their kids but decided to give the children a day where almost every request will be accepted. Garner is confirmed to return as Allison Torres for the sequel, but we still don’t know if co-stars Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega will also be back.

Commenting on the multi-picture deal, Netflix’s Head of Global Film, Scott Stuber, said:

“As an actor, she’s [Garner] proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies, and thought-provoking dramas. She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer. We look forward to celebrating another Yes Day with Jen and collaborating on many other exciting projects.”

Garner is also excited about the new partnership, underlining how the experience of producing Yes Day was one of the most enriching of her life. In Garner’s words:

“I am honored to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments. I had the most gratifying, creative experience bringing Yes Day to life. Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can’t wait. I am grateful for Netflix’s continued support and look forward to mixing it up across the board with this partnership.”

There’s still no release date for the Yes Day sequel, and Netflix didn’t reveal any details about Garner’s future projects. Garner, however, will show up in two upcoming Netflix movies that are not part of the deal: the sci-fi pic The Adam Project, which also stars Ryan Reynolds; and Family Leave, another Rosenthal adaptation Garner is also producing.

Yes Day is available right now, exclusively at Netflix.

