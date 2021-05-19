From director Liesl Tommy, the biographical drama Respect tells the life story of legendary singer Aretha Franklin (Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson) and follows the rise of her career from a childhood spent singing in the choir at her father’s (Forest Whitaker) church to international superstar. As she found her voice, her music reflected that until her moniker as the Queen of Soul became undeniable.

After screening the trailer for the film that’s due in theaters on August 13th, Tommy and Hudson participated in a virtual press conference to talk about highlighting all aspects of Aretha Franklin, being handpicked by the icon herself for the role, using the songs as storytelling devices, being inspired by faith, learning to play piano for the project, and why people should see the film in a theater.

Question: Respect is a biopic which follows the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s journey, as she finds her voice as a young girl growing up in the church to becoming an independent woman, a celebrated singer and a civil rights activist. Why was it important to you to explore her activism in this film?

LIESL TOMMY: To answer your question, when we did the deep dive into her life, there were so many things that I realized people didn’t know about her, that made her the powerful presence and the powerful voice that she was. One of those things was her commitment to civil rights, to her father, and to MLK. And then, later on, as we moved into the black power movement, she moved into that movement too. It’s so complex. It’s such an amazing representation. Her journey is an American journey and it felt essential to me, especially in the moment we’re living in now. You can be a superstar and you can still hold onto your integrity and to a political point of view. She was fearless that way, and that felt really important.

JENNIFER HUDSON: I thought it was very important. Obviously, it was something that was dear to hear and it’s something we all still do, so I thought it was extremely important to add that, along with many other things that made up the individual and the person, and not necessarily the icon or the legend, but the human being, and to see how she was affected in her time. So, I think that was a great thing to highlight and reflect on.

Prior to her passing, Aretha Franklin personally chose you to portray her in the film that would eventually be made about her life. What was it like fo you to have her handpick you to do this?

HUDSON: Well, it was definitely a process. We originally sat down now almost 20 years ago. It was right after I won my Oscar for Dreamgirls. We met in New York and had a talk about it. There was no script at the time, but she wanted to meet with me. Obviously, we stayed in contact after that. When I was on Broadway, she called me and said, “I’ve made my decision, and it’s you, young lady, who I want to play me. But don’t you tell a soul now.” I said, “Yes, ma’am, I won’t.” I just sit back and think about how much of a blueprint that she’s been in my life and in my career, and so many others. I felt as though that’s been a part of it, in portraying her, but it wasn’t until being in the thick of things that I got to even understand her that much more for myself, as a person and not necessarily as Aretha Franklin, the icon, or the voice, or this or that song. I was be able to learn of the individual while developing the character. It makes me think back to our conversations that we would have. I realized while filming and doing research on her, “Wow, she taught me more about life while teaching me about her life.” And then, to realize what she was speaking about, she was speaking from her real life experiences. That didn’t hit me till later. I was like, “No, she was really schooling me in those moments, based off of her experiences.”

This film is directed and written by Black women, and we all understand the importance and significance of Black creators providing an authentic perspective and insight to storytelling, especially with a film like this. Liesel, how did this project come to you?

TOMMY: I got a phone call from the studio and they asked me to give a take on it. I sat with her music for a long time and did a little bit of research, but I’ve loved her music since I was a small child. And a take came to me. Sometimes in this life, you open up your channels and your heart, and something came to me and it was very specific. It started with the church and it finished with the church. It was her journey to superstardom. That was a time frame that just felt like that’s what it had to be. I pitched that to the studio. I pitched the journey of becoming Aretha Franklin as we know her, and all of the parts of her life that were so powerful – her faith, her relationship with her family, her journey from a person who sang standards to a person who sang her own music, finding that authentic voice. I pitched that story and they loved it, and that’s the story that I shaped. I also felt strongly that we have been at the mercy of the white male gaze telling us who we are for a very long time. Because she always knew who she was and she always loved Black people, I felt like this movie was going to be about that, as well. It was going to be a movie where you could see all shapes, colors, dimensions, and nuance of this Black woman, and not just somebody strong, somebody sassy, and not all the things that we’ve been that we’re told is the only part of us that’s interesting. She can be fragile, she can be scared, she can be unsure, and she can be strong, she can be powerful and she can be intimidating, but she’s a human being and a woman who had so much to her. That was the part I was interested in, that complexity.

Jennifer, you executive produced this project. How did that change things for you?

HUDSON: This is something that’s very personal to me and dear to me, and I just wanted to make sure that I was a part of it as much, as I could be, in every way possible, any way I could lend myself and be a help and to be able to tell her story that much more. I wanted to be able to support, in any way, and not just vocally or acting wise, but maybe even visually. I just wanted to be involved, in every way possible, and this was the perfect way.

Liesl, since music plays such a big part in telling this story, what was your approach in incorporating the music in this film? Were you able to lean into your experience as a theater director?

TOMMY: Yes, actually. I’ve developed musicals, I’ve directed musicals, I love music, and music is one of the most powerful forms of storytelling. I didn’t want this to be like some other biopics where the music pieces are just moments of music, and then we move on. To me, her stories and the way she sang and her connection to her songs was so emotional. Where we placed songs in the script was to use songs as storytelling devices. The lyrics in the songs and the emotional moments are clarified and opened up by the particular songs in the particular moments. To me, how you make a musical is that the lyrics and the music are as important as dialogue. And so, we definitely structured it with that in mind. That’s just my passion and my belief in the power of music as a storytelling tool.

Jennifer, you’re a child of God raised in the church. How did Aretha Franklin’s faith inspire your performance and research?

HUDSON: I love that question because, yes, I am a child of God born in the church. It’s so natural. I feel like one of our closest connections is our faith. Having that background and coming from the church, I completely understood that instantly. Even for myself, I was able to draw from that, for the character and for myself to lead me through such a project. It’s always the base for me, and I truly believe it was the base for her, as well.

How did decide which parts of her life you would explore in this film?

TOMMY: I was fascinated by her public persona. I also was raised with a family with many priests and many preacher’s wives. That persona, to me, actually reminded me of the public face that you have to have when you are somebody that comes from an important family and you have to take care of not only your own image, but the image of your people. I was interested to know what was happening underneath that public persona of control and reserve. That was the basis, when I went looking. I was interested in the things that made her who she was – the formative experiences, the things that changed her, the moments where she grew. What we all are trying to do every day is grow as people. Getting to see an icon struggle and, develop is, to me, where the riches are.

HUDSON: It definitely requires a balance, when you want to maintain the respect for such an icon and legend, and the person is also very private. I’m a private individual myself, so I understand that. As an actor, the job is to tell the story, which is led by the director. That’s what I try my best to do, in the best light as possible.

Jennifer, how did you prepare to play Aretha Franklin, vocally, and what was it like to learn to play the piano for this role?

HUDSON: I am still learning the piano. First of all, let me say, you ain’t just gonna wake up one day and think you’re gonna Aretha, do not be fooled. Aretha sent me back to music school. I am in Aretha music school. I still get on the piano, every day. As an actor, if I’m gonna portray someone who played, especially to the extent that she did, I better get over there on the piano and figure out something. So yes, I still do the piano. I’ve gotten a bit further. I will never be on Ms. Franklin’s level, let me be clear. And then, vocally, I remember her saying, “Jennifer has a very clear sound.” I thought, “What does she mean?” So, when we listened through the arc of her voice, from being a young girl, all the way through her later years. Through that, her voice went through a journey and it changed. I noticed that our voices were most similar in her standard era, when she did standards. It’s a balance.

It’s more of her influence on me and my interpretation of it ,then trying to mimic Aretha because there’s only one Ms. Franklin. And then, it confused me because I didn’t know if I was supposed to try to sing it like Aretha, or let it be her influence through me and how she’s helped shape my artistry throughout the years. There’s such a body. I never knew she had that much music until the research of this and the development of the character. I got to listen to her at 12 and 13, and then the standards years. Her voice gradually changed, so I had to grow with it and try to create those changes throughout, whether it was vocally or speaking wise and her personality. I’m an ‘80s baby. I was born in an era where we’re far more outspoken and take up more space in the room. Whereas back then, women didn’t have the same space. They didn’t have the capacity to speak up and be vocal. Her business was completely opposite of mine. Jennifer just bosses out, where Aretha was very subtle. So, I had to snatch it back and be expressive and channel someone in their expression in that way, without words or without being so big expressively, was a challenge. It took quite a bit of studying to be able to get that down some.

Liesl, what was the scene or moment where you realized that Jennifer Hudson was really in it as Aretha Franklin?

TOMMY: When Jennifer and I met, eight months before we started shooting, we had an early conversation and I looked in her eyes as she was talking – she was talking about herself, her animals, her son, her music – there was something that happened. It was in her eyes and I thought, “Oh, she’s got this.” There was passion, but there was also kindness and humanity. That’s just who Jennifer is. She has the depth as Jennifer Hudson to embody Aretha Franklin. She is a complex, curious, talented woman, and she’s got this. The discipline with which she spent six months prior to even getting on set, doing the work, was so inspiring. I was just in heaven because I knew that we could have a good time together. We were both doing our work, and then when we got to set, it was just going to be freedom.

Did you guys watch the Amazing Grace documentary?

HUDSON: Of course!

TOMMY: We watched it together in a screening room. I’ve seen it a million times, once it was finally revealed. It’s so overwhelming. It’s her faith and her connection to the music and the way she let music take her. It’s all in there, and it was essential to me to put in the movie.

HUDSON: It felt like church to me. It helped me understand my church roots that much more. It was almost as if she created the gospel. To be able to go back to that and see that and know, “Oh, wow, I grew up learning from that,” unconsciously so, at times. To see where it came from, it felt like church.

People are heading back out to theaters now. Why should folks go see this?

HUDSON: First of all, it’s Aretha Franklin and we all love her. She’s a world treasure. Not a national treasure, but a world treasure. And what better way to bring people back to the theaters then through the Queen of Soul. We can all come together. Your children love her, your mom loves her, your grandparents love her. Take the whole family. Everybody can get together. It’s something we’ve all been waiting for, including myself, not only to share with the world, but to be a part of and for everyone to see. I think it’s actually the perfect film and the perfect way to go back to the theaters and get your popcorn because I’m going to have mine too.

TOMMY: Honestly, I’m a filmmaker and I made the film to be seen on the big screen. We chose lavish locations. The costumes are lush. We labored over the design of that sound. It all has to live up to Ms. Franklin. She would embody excellence and taste, and so our movie has to live in that same place. There’s something glorious about her journey. I don’t know about y’all, but I need a little glory in my life right now, after COVID. I wanna share the highs and lows, I wanna share joy, and I wanna share music with a community. We have been isolated an the amazing thing about movies is that you can be in a community and have a shared experience that can transform you and that can be transcended. That’s what she did. She was transcended. And I feel like Jennifer is a transcendent presence on that screen. I feel people will be healed by this film.

What final thoughts would you like people to know about Respect?

TOMMY: When I looked at the film and edited it, all throughout lockdown, was all of these incredibly beautiful actors and all of these incredibly beautiful Black people, bringing their A-game and bathing that screen with the best that they have to give. There were no divas on set, except for the ghost of Ms. Franklin. That set was a really fun, really loving place because we all just wanted to do right by her, and I think you feel that on screen.

HUDSON: I have to say that was the most beautiful part. There was not a soul on that set that did not want to be there, and that made it so warming and it was a family environment. Everybody put their heart, every single department, into this project.

Respect is out in theaters on August 13th.

