She also talks about how working on 'Dreamgirls' with Bill Condon helped her play Aretha Franklin.

With director Liesl Tommy’s feature film debut, Respect, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Jennifer Hudson about her fantastic work playing Aretha Franklin in the biopic. During the interview, Hudson talked about how working on Dreamgirls with Bill Condon helped her in this role, what she does to keep her voice strong and fresh so it doesn’t fail during filming, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Respect, and what it was like signing with Prince before he died.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Respect stars Hudson stars as the Queen of Soul and the film chronicles her journey from a gifted child to an international sensation around the world. The star-studded cast includes Forest Whitaker as C.K. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White (Franklin’s first husband), Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Dr. James Cleveland, Marc Maron as legendary Atlantic Records music producer Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengblah as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dina Washington. Respect was written by Tracey Scott Wilson, based on a story by Wilson and Thelma & Louise writer Callie Khouri.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and her performance with Prince.

Jennifer Hudson

What was it like singing with Prince?

How she didn’t hear Prince say “take it to Church” but she did when she performed at his memorial.

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Respect?

How making the film felt like a celebration.

How did working on Dreamgirls with Bill Condon possibly help her on making Respect?

How does she keep her voice strong and fresh so it doesn’t fail her during filming.

