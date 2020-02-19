Netflix Fast-Tracking Adam McKay’s Meteor Satire; Jennifer Lawrence to Star

Adam McKay‘s one busy dude, and it turns out we’re gonna get his next movie a bit earlier than you probably expected. Netflix has scooped up McKay’s sci-fi satire Don’t Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence set to star. We first heard about the project last year, when McKay described it as a “dark satire in the school of Wag the Dog, Doctor Strangelove and Network,” and added, “if it is half as good as any of them, I will be happy.”

And Don’t Look Up didn’t just find a home quickly, it’s on a fast-track to hitting screens. Per Deadline, production starts in April with a planned release later this year. That tees the film up for a potential awards season release — not particularly surprising after the trajectory of McKay’s last two films The Big Short, which earned five Oscar nominations and took home Best Adapted Screenplay, and Vice, which earned to noms and took hope Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

And Don’t Look Up sounds right in line with McKay’s knack for calling out systemic idiocy, inefficiency, and corruption. The film centers on two mid-level astronomers who discover a meteorite will destroy earth in six months and have to go on a media tour to warn mankind. Based on those film influences McKay cited, I’m guessing that media tour isn’t going to go especially well.

“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act,” said McKay. “And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

“Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture,” said Scott Stuber, Netflix’s Head of Films. “Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

On that note, McKay has another eco-themed streaming project in the works with The Uninhabitable Earth for HBO Max, a genre-bending anthology series that explores standalone episodes about the effects of climate change and environmental catastrophe. Also at HBO, McKay has his L.A. Lakers series, a project about Jeffrey Epstein, and he’s collaborating with Bong Joon Ho on the upcoming Parasite series, based on the latest Best Picture winner.