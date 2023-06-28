Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence might be known for her more dramatic roles in films such as The Hunger Games, Winter's Bone, Causeway, and Silver Linings Playbook, but her latest project No Hard Feelings, as well as her dozens of entertaining talk show appearances, reminds everyone that she has excellent comedic timing. One of her most unforgettable comedic roles was as a supporting actress in the 2013 David O. Russell film American Hustle, also starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Bradley Cooper. The film itself is mediocre, with an impressive cast trying to make up for its sloppiness and lack of substance. It is no coincidence then, that Lawrence stars in every one of the film's memorable moments as Long Island housewife Rosalyn Rosenfeld. Between her proven track record with comic timing and her unabashed performance as the unpredictable Rosalyn, Lawrence's performance is truly the only reason to see this movie.

What Is 'American Hustle' About?

American Hustle is a highly fictionalized retelling of the Abscam scandal, an FBI operation that utilized the help of two con artists, played by Bale and Adams, in exchange for immunity. Their efforts resulted in convictions of United States Congress members and other government officials, such as the Mayor of Camden, New Jersey (played by Jeremy Renner in the film) for bribery. A stay-at-home mother with one son, Rosalyn is the wife of Irving Rosenfeld (Bale) while he has an affair with his literal partner-in-crime, Sydney (Adams). Lawrence's Rosalyn talks at Irving with a thick Long Island accent and has glares that could kill. Whenever the two argue she never finds herself to be in the wrong, even when she totally is.

Lawrence's best moments are with Bale, as her character's bizarre behavior provokes the best and most outrageous reactions from him. One of the film's earlier scenes sees Irving wanting a divorce and wanting Rosalyn to have a life outside of him and the home, and everything she says to counter his point is gold. Between her brushing aside the sunlamp fire with a burn on her face and eventually seducing him, Lawrence's ability to role so many qualities into a character in only one scene makes her performance in American Hustle, which is based on a true story, the movie's true standout.

Jennifer Lawrence Out-Performs Her More Seasoned Co-stars

One scene that sums up the crux of Rosalyn is when she, Irving, Sydney, and everyone involved in their deal meets with the mob at a bar. The group stares at the mobsters with fear, knowing that they could all be killed if they find out that they are being played. After giving Sydney what may be the most threatening scowl of all time, Rosalyn nonchalantly says she is not afraid of the mobsters before approaching them in her 1970s glam to "Evil Ways" by Santana. Everyone watches her with anxiety and anger while the men fawn over her and help her light her cigarette.

This is only one example of Lawrence proving that her characters are more than what meets the eye. Only a few years after her acting breakthrough, Lawrence was able to go toe-to-toe with Christian Bale and Amy Adams, two of the most talented and seasoned actors working today. Her bitter, comedic commentary about all things from the microwave (which she calls the "science oven") and how her sickly, sour-smelling perfume that she is obsessed with is a metaphor for every life situation, makes the character that much more entertaining to watch.

Lawrence Brings Emotional Depth to an Outrageous Character

What makes Lawrence's performance as Rosalyn next-level is her ability to bring emotion and vulnerability to a character that is also wildly strange and hilarious. Even in the midst of her toxic tendencies, the audience cannot help but feel for her. She emphasizes how alone she is throughout the day, while knowing her husband commits crime for work and is cheating on her. One emotional moment that ends in Rosalyn finally agreeing to a divorce is when Irving angrily approaches her about spending time with mobster Pete Musane (Jack Huston) and revealing that partner Richie DiMaso (Cooper) is really a cop, putting Irving's entire plan with the FBI in jeopardy. She tearfully yells back, saying that all she ever wanted was for him to love her.

This vulnerable moment does not last, as Irving explains how he has a plan to fix what she did. She immediately claims she knew what she was doing all along, saying she was working with "the power of intention." It is not the tears that make the moment emotional, but the reveal that Rosalyn is young and naive underneath her bold front. How is she supposed to know what to do in this dangerous and illegal situation that her husband created with the woman he cheats on her with?

One of the most memorable scenes in the film is an explosive confrontation between Rosalyn and Sydney when they are alone. Sydney is angry with Rosalyn after she boldly cohorts with the mob that the film's main players made a deal with, even though that deal is entirely fake. The two argue, and it becomes physical, and eventually, Sydney unapologetically exclaims that her connection with Irving was real as tears fall down Rosalyn's face. Despite her recklessness and difficult personality, this scene makes a point to show how unfairly she has been treated throughout the film, even if her undoing is sometimes at her own hand.

Rosalyn's Storyline Is the Only One We Care About

Determined to have the last laugh, as Rosalyn always has the last word, she kisses Sydney on the mouth in an unscripted moment before laughing and leaving her stunned. The high that the character gets from this is brief, as she breaks down and cries into Pete's shoulder, hugging him tightly. Sydney sees this before quickly walking away, revealing to the audience that there is some guilt from the affair after all. This moment makes us fall in love with Rosalyn even more. While she is the most entertaining character to watch, she is also a victim of the time, her own situation, and her husband's greediness. This one moment adds so much complexity to a character that was seemingly only comic relief, as the lack of support around her keeps her from bettering herself.

Ultimately this is resolved by the end of the film, as Rosalyn gets her happily-ever-after with Pete, while sharing custody of their son Danny (Danny and Sonny Corbo) with Irving. In a film that retells a true story in a fairly inaccurate and barely cohesive way, Lawrence shines in a role that not many others would be able to pull off as successfully, even earning herself her third Oscar nomination. Between her ability to be funny in a dark role, as well as the depth she brings to comedic characters, she is the reason to watch the not-so-great American Hustle. And if No Hard Feelings proves anything, it is that her strong suit is not only comedy, but also simply stealing the show.