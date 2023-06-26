Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence has quickly become one of the most popular and acclaimed modern actresses, especially during her rise to fame in the 2010s. Between her multiple Academy Award nominations and major roles in multiple blockbuster franchises, Lawrence has continued to stay a part of the cultural zeitgeist across her short but impressively diverse career.

Critics have chronicled the many successes throughout Lawrence's career, as she has starred in many well-regarded films, from critical darlings to high-profile blockbusters. Arguably the most celebrated and recognizable actress from her generation, Lawrence has multiple highly-rated films in the popular review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The majority of her ten highest-rated films are Certified Fresh, a feat not many actors can claim.

10 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

The final film and culmination of the Hunger Games saga, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 sees the country of Panem in a full-scale war, with Katniss taking the battle directly to President Snow. Joined by a close group of allies and friends, Katniss risks her life in a stealthy assassination attempt, where she is forced to deal with deadly traps and even deadlier choices.

Mockingjay - Part 2 is a thrilling and suitable ending for the Hunger Games franchise, capping off the excitement that the series had been building toward in a way that satisfied fans as well as critics. While not as effective compared to some previous entries, the film still had enough effective action and a continued great lead performance from Lawrence, ending the series on a high note.

9 'Like Crazy' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Like Crazy is a romantic drama film that follows the story of Anna, a young British exchange student who falls in love with American student Jacob. Their relationship is initially strong but takes a massive hit when Anna is denied reentry into the United States. The two try their best and experiment to keep their relationship alive. Lawrence plays Sam, a girl Jacob dates after he and Anna grow apart due to their long-distance issues.

Lawrence plays the role of the perfect, simpler option for Jacob, an equally beautiful girl that he could easily fall in love with if not for his lingering love for Anna. Although she's a supporting player, Lawrence makes a massive impact on the story and the audience. Directed by Drake Doremus, Like Crazy is an underrated romantic comedy from the 2010s and an early example of Lawrence's ability to pull focus.

8 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Based on the bestselling young adult novel, The Hunger Games takes place in a dystopian far-off future in the ruins of what was once North America, where the new nation of Panem reigns. The ruling government and upper class of Panem inducts an annual tradition where they force a boy and a girl from each of the twelve districts to battle to the death in a televised event. Stepping in to save her sister from this fate, Katniss Everdeen from District 12 must rise if she stands a chance at surviving the dangerous Hunger Games.

The original Hunger Games kicked off a massive modern franchise and ushered in a new wave of young adult films due to its massive success and legacy. The film was Lawrence's breakthrough, with the actress delivering a confident and star-making performance that elevated the film above its competition. Lawrence's Katniss brought to life an outstanding female sci-fi hero and a female role model for the young generation, cementing her place as a pop culture icon.

7 'Causeway' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Causeway is among the best Apple TV+ original movies. It follows the story of Lynsey, a U.S. soldier who is living day to day dealing with a traumatic brain injury caused by an IED explosion in Afghanistan. The injury has forced her to return home, where she struggles to maintain her daily life with her mother. Soon, she forms a powerful emotional connection with James, a man who shares a similar trauma.

Powerful and subtle, Causeway is one of the most underrated dramas from 2022, with Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry's lead performances being some of the best from the year. The two share a deep and caring friendship and chemistry on screen that is so rarely shown so deeply and openly. Causeway tackles its deep issues with such honesty and delicacy that it excels on every emotional level.

6 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

A then half-reboot, half-prequel of the X-Men franchise, X-Men: First Class sees the initial creation and first iteration of the X-Men team. Then friends Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr scour and create a team of mutants, both familiar and brand new, in order to stop a villain who threatens the safety of the entire world. Lawrence portrays the younger version of the iconic character of Mystique, the powerful blue-skinned shapeshifter who can mimic and transform her appearance into anyone she pleases.

Lawrence had big shoes to fill, as Mystique was already a fan-favorite villain in the original X-Men trilogy, remarkably played by Rebecca Romijn. However, the then twenty-one-year-old Lawrence took Mystique to new heights with a more detailed and nuanced backstory. First Class is arguably the best X-Men movie, respecting the characters' essence yet providing a groovy and thrilling adventure for fans of the superhero genre.

5 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

X-Men: Days of Future Past combines the prequel and modern-day storylines of X-Men to create a tense time-traveling action film where Wolverine travels back in time to prevent an oncoming robot apocalypse. He meets up with the past version of Charles Xavier, hoping to enlist his help in stopping an assassination that ends up causing the end of all mutantkind.

Lawrence continues her portrayal of Mystique in the film, given a more central role in the narrative as the story's catalyst and main antagonist. Her character's arc and development reach a pivotal moment during this entry, with Lawrence taking Mystique away from villainy and into a more anti-heroic territory. Days of Future Past is among the most acclaimed X-Men films, and Lawrence's great portrayal is among the many reasons why it remains so beloved by fans and critics.

4 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire sees Katniss and Peeta back home after their victory in The Hunger Games and about to embark on a "Victor's Tour" across Panem. While on tour, Katniss notices the beginnings of an uprising across the nation. To maintain control, President Snow arranges the next Hunger Games to be a "Quarter Quell" consisting of previous winners, forcing Katniss and Peeta back into the deadly arena.

Riveting and visually dazzling, Catching Fire is considered by critics and fans to be the definitive installment of The Hunger Games and the apex of the YA craze of the 2010s. Lawrence's exceptional performance as Katniss plays a key part in the film's success, with the actress heavily relying on the romantic angle and the film's social critiques. The revolution that the series would eventually enter begins in this film, making Catching Fire the best and most important film in the Hunger Games saga.

3 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic comedy that follows Pat Solatano, a man with bipolar disorder who was recently released from a psychiatric hospital and moves back in with his parents. Determined to win back the love of his ex-wife, Pat enlists the help of his new friend, young widow Tiffany Maxwell, who convinces him the way back to her ex's heart is by winning a dance contest.

Silver Linings Playbook is an all-time great romantic comedy, elevated by the electrifying chemistry between Lawrence and co-star Bradley Cooper. Lawrence delivers a fiery and mercurial performance as Tiffany, becoming the film's highlight. Instantly iconic and utterly unforgettable, Lawrence's performance in Silver Linings Playbook is among the most beloved of her career, earning her an Academy Award for Best Lead Actress.

2 'American Hustle' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

American Hustle is a historical black comedy crime film that follows a duo of con artists enlisted by an FBI agent to set up an elaborate sting operation on corrupt politicians. The situation becomes more tense as the FBI agent's wild side comes to light, forcing the duo into the dangerous world of power brokers and the Mafia. Lawrence plays Rosalyn Rosenfeld in the film, the wife of the main con artist, Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale).

On top of the many layers and difficulties that Irving faces throughout the film, his deteriorating relationship with his wife is a primary constant looming over him at all times. Lawrence does a terrific job manifesting Rosalynd's chaotic persona, delivering a brilliant comedic performance. American Hustle received near-universal acclaim from critics, earning ten Academy Award nominations - including Best Supporting Actress for Lawrence. Alas, it went home empty-handed, becoming one of the few films with multiple Oscar nominations and no wins.

1 'Winter's Bone' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Winter's Bone follows 17-year-old Ree Dolly as she embarks on a journey to track down her missing father, who disappeared after placing their home up for his bail bond. As Ree continues to unravel the mystery of what happened to her father, she enters more dangerous territory as she cuts through the lies and discovers the truth about her family.

Before her roles in blockbuster franchises or her roles in major Best Picture contending dramas, Winter's Bone was the small indie film that placed Jennifer Lawrence on the map. The film earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, making her one of the youngest Oscar nominees in history. Lawrence showed unprecedented range and talent, proving herself a worthy leading lady capable of supporting a project on her own, including one as relentless and intense as Winter's Bone.

