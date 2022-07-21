It was announced today that Causeway, the upcoming A24 feature film directed by acclaimed theater director Lila Neugebauer, who previously directed Broadway’s The Waverly Gallery, was picked up by Apple Original Films. The award-winning film stars and is produced by Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up, Silver Linings Playbook,” American Hustle) and is set to receive its global debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ later this year.

The finer details of the film are still being kept under wraps. What is known is that starring alongside Lawrence will be Emmy Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Bullet Train). The basic synopsis of the film explains that the story is an "intimate portrait" of a soldier (Lawrence) returning to her home in New Orleans, struggling with the transition back to her normal life. First announced in April 2019, production of the film kicked off last month as principal photography began in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 17.

The screenplay for Causeway is written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders. In addition to A24, Causeway is also produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, and Excellent Cadaver. Lawrence serves as a producer on the film along with Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. In addition to directing, Neugebauer serves as executive producer.

Causeway joins an ever-expanding slate of films over at Apple Original Films. This slate includes the likes of the Academy Award-winning film CODA, which went on to win three Oscars at the 2022 event, including the award for Best Picture. It is also set to join fellow Lawrence-starring film Bad Blood, which will see her star as breakthrough Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes and will tell the story of the Theranos scandal.

Apple Original Films recently debuted the broadly acclaimed Cha Cha Real Smooth, winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, and will soon premiere other highly anticipated titles including Raymond & Ray, starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke; a modern musical take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol titled, Spirited, which will star Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer; and Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon, among a growing list of other original projects.

Causeway does not have a release date announced as of yet, but the film is set to make its global debut both in theaters and on Apple TV+ later this year. You can read the official synopsis of the upcoming A24 film down below.

