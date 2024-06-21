The Big Picture Jennifer Lawrence takes on murder mystery with flair of Real Housewives in new project The Wives.

Lawrence to navigate feuds, day-drinking, and opulent lifestyle until murder disrupts festivities.

Apple Original Films secures highly competitive rights, Lawrence to produce and star in film.

Jennifer Lawrence is diving into a world of high drama and intrigue with her latest project, The Wives, a murder mystery that promises to deliver a thrilling whodunit with all the flair of The Real Housewives. In the movie which sounds trashy in the absolute best possible way, Lawrence will engage in feuds, indulge in day-drinking, and enjoy the trappings of wealth — at least until a body turns up to disrupt the opulent festivities. In what is being described as a "highly competitive situation," Apple Original Films has secured the rights to the film, while Lawrence is also set to produce the film as well as starring in it, as part of her production company, Excellent Cadaver, alongside Justine Ciarrocchi.

The film is currently in development, and details about the final plot and shooting schedule remain under wraps, but it boasts an impressive creative team with Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, writers of the Pulitzer Prize finalist play Circle Jerk, penning the script. It also marks another collaboration between Apple Studios and A24, following their successful partnership on Causeway, a 2022 drama featuring Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, which saw the latter gain a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.

Apple and A24 have quickly become besties in Hollywood, with an increasingly impressive track record in their recent collaborations, both in television and in filmmaking. Just at the moment, the companies are in production on High and Low, a Spike Lee drama starring Denzel Washington; recently released STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces from Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, and soon, it will be premiering the dark comedy series Sunny starring Rashida Jones.

What Has Jennifer Lawrence Been Up To Lately?

Lawrence, meanwhile, is coming back into the mainstream again after a few quiet years, during which she got married and started a family. Most recently, she won acclaim for a fearless performance in No Hard Feelings, an R-rated romantic comedy which did some excellent numbers at the box office. As a producer, she was a key figure in producing Bread & Roses, a documentary film from director Sahra Mani about Afghan women under the rule of the oppressive Taliban regime.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on The Wives, which looks like it has the potential to be one of those darkly comedic breakout hits that truly wins over its audience with some biting satire.