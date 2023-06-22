The latest episode of Hot Ones is here, and this time, the guest is one of the most relevant people working in the industry during the past decade. There are not a lot of people that have seen a career quite like the one Jennifer Lawrence has built over the course of the last ten years. That said big franchises and films that aimed towards Academy Awards nominations might be nothing next to the mighty power of incredibly spicy chicken wings. The premise of the series is the same as it's been for years now, with the show's host, Sean Evans, interviewing the guest while they continue to eat increasingly spicier wings.

Lawrence appeared in the most recent episode of Hot Ones to promote No Hard Feelings, the new comedy that will feature her playing a character with one very particular mission. Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, the movie will follow Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), a wealthy kid who has grown up with an almost impressive lack of social skills. His parents come up with the idea of paying someone to date him in order to bring him out of his shell, and that's exactly what Lawrence's character must do by the time the credits roll. It won't prove to be an easy task, as Percy is one of the least approachable romantic leads seen in recent years.

One of the most notable roles from Lawrence's career was when she starred as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise. As a young hero, she inspired the less fortunate Districts to stand against oppression from the elite and President Snow (Donald Sutherland). While Lawrence won't be a part of the action when the franchise returns with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes later this year, her legacy as Katniss defined a generation of young people who were eager to jump into the novels thanks to her performance. The role of Katniss won't be a part of the upcoming film because it happens to be a prequel set decades before she was born.

"Mutant and Proud"

Another iconic role Jennifer Lawrence has brought to life over the course of her illustrious career was Raven/Mystique from the X-Men prequel series. The character was played by Rebecca Romjin in the original films featuring the mutant family, but ever since Lawrence's iteration made her debut in X-Men: First Class, it was clear that she was going to bring the best of her acting skills to the mutant capable of shape-shifting. Her constant struggles with Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) summarized the theme of the series, with mutants being tired of the discrimination humans introduced in their community.

Lawrence discusses her upcoming feature and takes a look back at some of her most iconic roles in the latest episode of Hot Ones, which you can watch below. And you can catch Lawrence on the big screen now as No Hard Feelings hits theaters on June 23.