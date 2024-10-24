In 2012, it was hard to compete with the popularity of The Hunger Games franchise. Inspiring a renewed interest in the dystopian genre, the series focused on 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) as she fought for her life, ignited a rebellion, and fell in love. Though the four films about Katniss were well received, the franchise seemed to end in 2015 until it made an unexpected revival with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and it shows no signs of stopping with the next film, Sunrise on the Reaping, set for 2026. But both of these new installments share one notable similarity: there is no Katniss.

It's not entirely surprising that Katniss has not been seen since Mockingjay Part 2, as the franchise has chosen to explore the years before her birth. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes focuses on the life of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he became the villainous President, played by Donald Sutherland. While there are more than a few references to the previous films, few familiar characters appear as the story is set 65 years earlier. And, though there is only so much information about Sunrise on the Reaping, it will take place during the 50th Hunger Games, where Katniss's eventual mentor, Haymitch (Woody Harrelson), goes into the arena, making it still 24 years before Katniss's story began. Expanding the world in this direction provides many opportunities, but it means an absence of the leading lady, begging the question: will Katniss ever return to screens?

Jennifer Lawrence Is Willing to Come Back to the Hunger Games

After leading the first four Hunger Games films, Jennifer Lawrence has had an impressive career, yet she is willing to return to the part she supposedly wrapped up nearly ten years ago. In 2023, the actress responded to Variety's question about whether she would reprise her role by saying, "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent." The enthusiasm in Lawrence's response is enough to inspire hope in those who wish to see the Girl on Fire again. After all, what successful franchise has refused to let their talented and beloved lead return for a new film? Yet, for Katniss, things may be more complicated than getting Lawrence to agree.

Katniss' story was told from the beginning to end in her films. She went from an independent girl in District 12 to the leader of a rebellion, and then, in the final scene, she made a quiet life for herself. The epilogue shows a glimpse of Katniss and Peeta's (Josh Hutcherson) future as they play with their children, giving them the peace they want. In fact, Mockingjay Part 2 has a mostly happy ending. Though there is lots of loss, the government is overthrown, and the world is rebuilding. There is some uncertainty, and as an instrumental figure in destroying the government, it's possible Katniss would get dragged into the process of creating a new one or that she would be quick to act if she believed things were headed down a dangerous path. There are ways to expand Katniss' story in the aftermath of Mockingjay Part 2, but the Hunger Games has not taken the opportunity.

Katniss' "Complete" Ending Makes a Sequel Unlikely

Though Jennifer Lawrence may be willing to pick up her bow, she isn't the only person who would need to be on board. The producer behind the franchise, Nina Jacobson, and the director of five of the six films, Francis Lawrence, also discussed the possibility, with Jacobson saying, "Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete." However, she added that she would be thrilled to be proven wrong. Lawrence agreed, citing his desire to rely on author Suzanne Collins' lead in expanding the world. So far, all Hunger Games films have been based on a book. So, really, until Collins shares her opinions on the subject, we cannot rule out the possibility of Katniss returning, though it seems unlikely.

Though Katniss' story was the starting point for the Hunger Games, the franchise has gone in a different direction, focusing on prequels that do not provide Katniss new opportunities, and it is working. Though they could bring Katniss back, there seems to be a hesitancy to change her ending, which is for the best. Though seeing Jennifer Lawrence return would be nostalgic, it could be a disservice to the character. But, even if Katniss never returns, there are plenty of great characters to carry the torch.

