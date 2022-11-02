Director Adam McKay will need to find a new Elizabeth Holmes for his latest film Bad Blood. Per The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan on Twitter, Jennifer Lawrence exited the starring role in the film, citing Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of the biotech entrepreneur in The Dropout as the reason for her departure. The film would've reunited the actress with McKay after co-starring with Leonardo DiCaprio in the writer/director's acclaimed Netflix comedy Don't Look Up.

"I thought she was terrific," Lawrence told Buchanan regarding Seyfried's performance. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it." Both The Dropout and Bad Blood follow a similar premise, following the known fraudster Holmes and her health technology company Theranos. Holmes formed the organization at only 19, eventually growing its worth to an estimated $10 billion thanks to its alleged revolutionary blood testing technology, though investigations later found that Theranos had misled investors. Considering it was a series, The Dropout went deeper with Holmes life than McKay's film likely will, exploring her preteen years when she dropped out of college to start her infamous company all the way to her ousting as a con artist and the fraud charges that would soon follow. The miniseries would go on to win Seyfried an Emmy during the awards show earlier this year.

Bad Blood instead adapts the novel of the same name by Pullitzer Prize-winning journalist John Carreyrou which documents the sudden rise and dramatic downfall of Theranos and Holmes respectively. The book is the culmination of Carreyrou's entire investigation into Theranos as a writer for The Wall Street Journal, compiling all the evidence against the company as well as his own connection to the case to paint a picture of who Holmes was as a leader and a criminal.

Lawrence and McKay have both been attached to Bad Blood for some time. Originally, the two came together on the project in 2016, before Carreyrou had even written his comprehensive novel on Holmes. Legendary Pictures picked up the film and has been sitting on it ever since until Apple Studios boarded the project in 2021. Since then, details have remained scarce with no indication of when the film could release.

The Team Behind Bad Blood

Aside from Lawrence and McKay, Oscar-nominated The Shape of Water co-writer Vanessa Taylor has also been attached to the film to help adapt Carreyrou's book to the screen. McKay also produces the film alongside Kevin Messick through their Hyperobject Industries banner alongside Justine Polsky through Excellent Cadavre and Will Ferrell for Gary Sanchez Productions. It's unclear if Lawrence will still produce with Polsky following her departure from the starring role.

