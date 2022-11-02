It’s been a slow few years for Jennifer Lawrence. Once taking on roles left and right, the Academy Award-winning actress slowed down a bit over the last few years, setting aside more time for herself and for her own mental wellbeing. Luckily for us, it seems as though the Don’t Look Up star is putting herself back in the game in a big way. An incredible talent in any genre she steps into, Lawrence has three projects on the table, with one preparing to release this week. Apple TV+ and Lila Neugebauer’s PTSD-centered drama Causeway lands on the platform this Friday, November 4, marking Lawrence’s return to the craft. As for the other two projects, not much information has been released. However, thanks to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, we’re getting a clearer look at how those other two productions are shaping up.

Taking to Twitter to share some info with his readers, Buchanan spilled some tea on both Gene Stupnitsky’s comedy No Hard Feelings and Lynne Ramsay’s drama, Die, My Love. Lawrence is set to star in Ramsay’s Die, My Love, which is pulling its story from the Ariana Harwicz book of the same name. “It reads like Sylvia Plath,” Lawrence explains, “especially because it’s about a woman suffering from postpartum and cycling into madness,” casually adding that Martin Scorsese will serve as a producer on the film.

If the screenplay follows the book closely, we can expect to see the tale take place along the French countryside where, as Lawrence revealed, a woman is reaching the end of her rope as she faces down the darkness that lives inside her while being supported by an incredibly loving family. As of right now, no other casting announcements have been made surrounding the ensemble for Die, My Love.

Image via 20th Century Fox

On another post, accompanied by a photo of the Dark Phoenix star and her co-lead, Andrew Barth Feldman, Buchanan shared a quote from Lawrence about what fans can expect from the upcoming feature. Praising the screenplay as “the funniest script [she’s] ever read,” Lawrence let audiences in on the plot that’s been otherwise kept under wraps. The synopsis begins innocently enough with Lawrence revealing that the story is “based off of a Craigslist ad from 2007 where a mother is looking for a young girl to date her son before he goes to college to boost his confidence.” What sounds like a mother trying to do her best quickly goes south as Lawrence explains, “My character needs a car, and the reward is a car, so I basically have to f--k this child as quickly as possible to get the car.” Feldman will be playing the 19-year-old character Lawrence has to date in the movie.

Going on to give kudos to her young co-star, Lawrence says that working alongside Feldman (who has previously held the title role in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen), was akin to “doing a scene with Christian Bale” because of the improvisational work the two have been able to accomplish. A stacked cast, we know that Lawrence and Feldman will star alongside a call sheet that includes Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

With so many projects on the way, it looks like 2023 will be the year for Lawrence’s major comeback to the big screen. As of right now, No Hard Feelings is slated for a release date of June 16, 2023, while Die, My Love has yet to announce a release window. You can check out Buchanan's tweets below and keep scrolling to see a trailer for Lawrence's first of many on-screen returns in Causeway.