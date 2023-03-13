Jennifer Lawrence is a lot of things. She’s a gifted actress and has the Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe to prove it. She knows how to work a red carpet, whether it be through fashion or her wonderfully honest "did-she-just-say-that" answers to the usually vapid routine questions that are hurled at stars. She’s knowledgeable and cares about her craft, as evident in many roundtable discussions and in-depth interviews. She’s (thankfully) unafraid to call Hollywood out on its shit, whether it be about pay disparity (“It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?”) or invasion of privacy and intense scrutinization that — more often than not — wouldn’t happen to a male star. But one thing we have to remember is that she is funny. Like off-the-cuff, no-script-required funny.

So, universe, why hasn’t Jennifer Lawrence starred in a raunchy comedy? Why? There are of course a number of factors that play into this filmography omission, but luckily, the planets, stars, moon, and everything else seem to have aligned. She’s grabbing the reigns of No Hard Feelings, a flat-out comedy about a woman who agrees to date a painfully introverted 19-year-old in exchange for a car. This woman doesn’t exactly have her life — or really anything — together, making this character the perfect protagonist for a chaotic comedy. And based on the trailer alone, it’s crystal clear that Lawrence is the person to play the part.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Typically Known For Her Dramatic Roles

Lawrence lept onto the map with her breakout performance in the 2010 film Winter’s Bone, where she played Ree, a determined and hardened girl in the Ozarks searching for her drug-dealing father. The gritty performance earned the actor her first of what is now four Oscar nominations and set her up for a strong dramatic career. Before Winter’s Bone, however, Lawrence starred in the short-lived sitcom The Bill Engvall Show as the titular character’s daughter. And four years earlier, she got her first screen credit for her tiny role as the mascot in an episode of Monk. Yes, really.

Make no mistake, Lawrence has given us glimmers of a less-serious side in projects, namely Silver Linings Playbook (for which she won the Oscar, and fell, but recovered with humor and poise); however, straight dramas have largely been what Lawrence has been associated with. Among the titles, she’s played X-Men character Mystique in several Marvel films, a disturbed mother in Mother! alongside Javier Bardem in the Darren Aronofsky horror mystery, inventor Joy Mangano in the biographical drama Joy, a Russian ballerina-turned-spy in Red Sparrow, and a soldier returning home with a traumatic brain injury following her time in Afghanistan. But above all, she is known and beloved for playing the intense Katniss Everdeen in the popular book-turned-movie franchise The Hunger Games. This film series catapulted the now-household name to stardom in 2012 and has paved the way for all the aforementioned projects. And with great franchises comes a great many talk show appearances.

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Interviews for Days

Something that actors have to do (some reluctantly, some gleefully) when their project is being released is go on press tours or “junkets.” This means traveling the world with your co-stars, promoting the project at hand, and answering the same questions over and over. And over. Even though these are actors, it can be easy to tell when an actor is losing steam and interest in talking about their work and their experience on set. After all, there are only so many ways one can say how much they loved working with their cast and crew.

Talk show appearances, red carpets, and pretty much any time Jennifer Lawrence is tasked with being Jennifer Lawrence, is guaranteed to be entertaining. Given the size and scope of her projects, she’s spending quite a bit of time fielding questions. It can be difficult and even awkward for a celebrity to be “themselves,” but this is where Lawrence thrives, whether she realizes it or not. Aside from having a fun, and at times chaotic personality, the actress isn’t afraid to get vulnerable and real, with often unforgettable results. Honestly, Lawrence’s talk show appearances are endlessly rewatchable clips of internet comfort food.

You can’t help but laugh at watching her spill to Seth Meyers that she wanted him to ask her out when she hosted Saturday Night Live…without realizing he was actually engaged. She confessed she had a crush on the star back in the day when she was a guest on his show. “I created the romance in my head because I’m delusional,” she admitted, adding, “I had this whole plan I was going to ask you out, and I started — thank God — I talked to the wardrobe lady about it, and she was like, ‘Honey, he’s engaged.’” She follows this embarrassing tale up with one about how she also wanted to date Larry David. “I gave Larry David my number. He never called me. I texted Amy [Schumer] actually the other night because I was drinking wine and I wrote to her as I was randomly watching Curb Your Enthusiasm and I said, ‘I have so many sexual and boyfriend-marriage feelings for Larry David I feel like I’m going to be sick.’” If she can be this off-the-cuff hilarious and vulnerable in a span of three minutes, imagine how fun it’ll be to watch her do her thing on the big screen!

And speaking of Amy Schumer, how great is it that she and Lawrence are friends? “I feel like Brad Pitt being asked about Angelina [Jolie]. I get asked about Amy on all of these press tours, more than anything. Which is great, because endorphins get released in my brain when I talk about her.” Given Schumer’s similarly unfiltered style of comedy in her stand-up, this duo is a match made in heaven. Another time Lawrence showed off her comedy chops was when she presented at the Golden Globes with the comedian in 2016, when they were both competing against each other in the same category. Their friendship is the real deal, and they have a project in the works to prove it. They wrote a comedy in which they’d play sisters, and are reportedly looking for a director. “She understands the rhythm of a joke and how to play both the straight man and the idiot. She has one of the darkest senses of humor I’ve ever encountered and it’s delightful,” Schumer said of her pal to Vogue.

If someone is going to star in a raunchy comedy, it would only make sense for it to be the person who has a drunk alter ego, right? “When I’m on a press tour, I really drink a lot,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018. Sometimes, when she drinks a little too much, Gail, her drunk alter ego, emerges. “Gail is a lovely…she’s got a heart of gold.” After showing a picture of Gail with an expression that Lawrence could only describe as “crooked,” she gave the audience a peak into Gail’s behavior. “So from there, we went conch diving…and the guy driving our boat goes, ‘Look! They all have little worms!’ I took it out of his hand and swallowed it, and then pulled the worms out of all the conchs and swallowed all the worms.” Let’s hope Gail has a cameo in No Hard Feelings.

Jennifer Lawrence has been making us laugh for years on talk shows, red carpet appearances, and everywhere we look, so, it makes perfect sense that she is showing off her hilarity on the big screen. When she’s not impressing us with her acting, she’s making us cackle in interviews, asking Josh Hutcherson about his “rash” on the red carpet, and getting strangers’ opinions on Jennifer Lawrence herself. Ah, what’s better than an Oscar winner who doesn’t take themselves seriously?

No Hard Feelings comes to theaters on June 23.