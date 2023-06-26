Jennifer Lawrence has blossomed in popularity to become one of the most recognizable and well-regarded modern actresses, especially during her rise to fame in the 2010s. Between her multiple Academy Award nominations and major roles in multiple blockbuster franchises, Lawrence has continued to stay a part of the cultural zeitgeist across her varied career.

Critics have chronicled the many successes throughout Lawrence's career, as she has starred in many well-regarded films as well as a few critic darlings. Even though her career may still be young, as one of the youngest high-profile modern actresses, her career still has countless hits that Rotten Tomatoes critics have praised over the years.

10 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

The final film and culmination of the Hunger Games saga, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 sees the country of Panem in a full-scale war, with Katniss taking the battle directly to President Snow. She is joined by a group of her closest friends as they risk their lives in a stealthy assassination attempt, where they are forced to deal with deadly traps and even deadlier choices.

Mockingjay - Part 2 was able to cap off the hype and buildup that the Hunger Games franchise had been building towards in a way that satisfied fans as well as critics. While not as effective on its own compared to some previous entries, the film still had enough effective action, and a continued great lead performance from Lawrence, to end the series on a high note.

9 'Like Crazy' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Like Crazy is a romantic drama film that follows the story of Anna, a young British exchange student who falls in love with American student Jacob. While the two initially have a strong relationship, it takes a massive hit as they are forced to take their relationship long distance when Anna is denied reentry into the United States. The two try their best and experiment to keep their relationship alive.

Lawrence plays the role of Sam in the film, a girl who Jacob ends up dating after he and Anna grow apart due to their long-distance issues. She plays the role of the perfect, more simple option for Jacob across the film, as the equally beautiful girl that Jacob could easily fall in love with, if not for his lingering love for Anna. Lawrence plays the role to a tee, and while not a primary character, still makes a massive impact on the story and the audience.

8 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Based on the bestselling young adult novel, The Hunger Games takes place in a dystopian far-off future in the ruins of what was once North America, where the new nation of Panem reigns. The ruling government and upper class of Panem inducts an annual tradition where they force a boy and a girl from each of the twelve districts to battle to the death in a televised event. Stepping in to save her sister from this fate, Katniss Everdeen from District 12 will have to rise up if she ever wants to stand a chance at surviving the dangerous Hunger Games.

The original Hunger Games kicked off a massive modern franchise and ushered in a new wave of young adult franchises due to its massive success and legacy. A major key factor to its success can be attributed to the leading performance from Lawrence as Katniss, who helped bring to life an outstanding female role model for the young generation.

7 'Causeway' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Causeway is an Apple TV+ original film that follows the story of Lynsey, a U.S. soldier who is living day to day dealing with a traumatic brain injury caused by an IED explosion caused in Afghanistan. The injury has forced her to return home, and while she struggles to maintain her daily life with her mother, she soon forms a powerful emotional connection with James, a man who shares a similar trauma.

Causeway was one of the most underrated dramas from 2022, with the core lead performances from both Lawrence and Bryan Tyree Henry being some of the best performances from the year.

The two share a deep and caring friendship and chemistry on screen together that is so rarely shown in such a deeply emotional and open way, but is tackled with such honesty that it works wonders.

6 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

A then half-reboot, half-prequel of the X-Men franchise, X-Men: First Class sees the initial creation and first iteration of the X-Men team. Then friends Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr scour and create a team of mutants, both familiar and brand new, in order to stop a villain who threatens the safety of the entire world.

Lawrence portrays the younger version of the iconic character of Mystique, the powerful blue-skinned shapeshifter with the ability to mimic and transform her appearance into anyone she pleases. While the character was already a fan-favorite villain in the original X-Men trilogy, Lawrence and First Class took the character to new heights with a more fleshed-out backstory to create one of the franchise's best characters.

5 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

X-Men: Days of Future Past seeks to combine the prequel and modern-day storylines of X-Men to create a tense time-traveling action film where Wolverine travels back in time to prevent an oncoming robot apocalypse. He meets up with the past version of Charles Xavier, hoping to enlist his help in stopping an assassination that ends up causing the end of all mutant kind.

Lawrence continues her portrayal of Mystique in the film, which after the success of her performance in First Class, was given much more emphasis and importance to the stakes of this sequel. Her character's arc and development reach a pivotal moment during this entry, with Lawrence's continued great portrayal being one of the many reasons why the film is so beloved by fans and critics.

4 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire sees Katniss and Peeta returned home after their victory of The Hunger Games, safe and sound while embarking on a "Victor's Tour" across Panem. While on their tour, Katniss begins to notice the beginnings of an uprising and rebellion across the nation, but in order to maintain control of the country, President Snow reacts accordingly. He prepares for the next Hunger Games to be a "Quarter Quell" that will consist entirely of previous winners, forcing Katniss and Peeta back into the games to rid of them once and for all.

Catching Fire is considered by critics and fans to be the definitive installment of The Hunger Games for many reasons, and Lawrence's exceptional performance as Katniss plays a key part in why. The beginnings of the revolution that the series would eventually enter are seen within Katniss in this film, as she's at her most emotionally vulnerable in this important transitionary period for the world of Panem.

3 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic comedy that follows Jack, a man with bipolar disorder who was recently released from a psychiatric hospital and moves back in with his parents. Jack is determined to win back the love of his ex-wife, and enlists the help of his new friend, a young widow named Tiffany, to get his wife back. However, as the two's friendship evolves more and more, they begin to examine their relationship as a whole.

Lawrence plays the role of Tiffany in the film, the widow who becomes friends with Jack and shares an understanding and bond with him over the course of the film. Lawrence's performance in this film is iconic and one of the most beloved of her career, with the performance even winning her an Academy Award for Best Lead Actress

2 'American Hustle' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

American Hustle is a historical black comedy crime film that follows the story of a duo of con artists who are enlisted by an FBI agent to set up an elaborate sting operation on corrupt politicians. The situation in general becomes more and more tense as the FBI agent shares more and more of his wild side, forcing the duo into the dangerous world of power brokers and the Mafia.

Lawrence plays the role of Rosalyn Rosenfeld in the film, the wife of main con artist Irving Rosenfeld (played by Christian Bale). On top of the many layers and difficulties that Irving faces throughout the film, his deteriorating relationship with his wife is a primary constant looming over him at all times, and Lawrence does a terrific job at manifesting this chaos in his life. This is another one of Lawrence's most iconic performances, and is one that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress

1 'Winter's Bone' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Winter's Bone follows the story of 17-year-old Ree Dolly, who embarks on a journey to track down her missing father, who disappeared after placing their home up for his bail bond. As Ree continues to unravel the mystery of what happened to her father, she begins to enter more and more dangerous territory as she cuts through the lies and discovers the truth about her family.

Before her roles in blockbuster franchises or her roles in major Best Picture contending dramas, Winter's Bone was the small indie film that placed Jennifer Lawrence on the map in the eyes of many. The film earned her first Academy Award nomination for Lead Actress, as she showed unprecedented range and talent for one of her first leading roles on film. Although as audiences would soon learn, this film was only the beginning of Lawrence's iconic career.

