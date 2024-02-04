The Big Picture Anaconda takes a basic concept and injects it with unexpected moments of fear, creating an unsettling and genuinely terrifying film.

Jennifer Lopez's acting elevates the film, showcasing her range and ability to convey anxiety and determination.

The combination of inventive plot elements, a stacked cast, and Lopez's performance makes Anaconda a standout in the monster movie genre.

While monster movies are a common subgenre in horror, not many of them reach the iconic levels of Director Luis Llosa's Anaconda. A true testament to the era of film it was created in, this tale of a giant snake stalking a documentary crew blends its innovative horror with nail-biting action sequences that would make Predator proud. Along with this great writing, it also features an iconic cast of some of the 90s' biggest stars; whether it be Danny Trejo's cameo as an unlucky snake hunter or Ice Cube's astounding performance as a disgruntled cameraman, the at-times campy scares of this film are made effective by this group of amazing performers. There's one person, though, who truly elevates this plot to a higher level of horror: its protagonist, Terri Flores, played by Jennifer Lopez. The film is a horrifying concept on its own but it is Lopez's acting that emphasizes just how chilling this situation would be while showcasing her amazing (yet not often seen) horror skills. Thanks to her talents and the movie's ingenious conceit, this ode to the '90s still manages to scare more than two decades later.

Anaconda A "National Geographic" film crew is taken hostage by an insane hunter, who forces them along on his quest to capture the world's largest - and deadliest - snake. Release Date April 11, 1997 Director Luis Llosa Cast Owen Wilson Jennifer Lopez , Ice Cube Jon Voight , Eric Stoltz , Jonathan Hyde Runtime 89m Main Genre Horror

How Does 'Anaconda' Feed on Its Audience's Fear?

An initial look at Anaconda's concept and cast could have many viewers discounting the film before they even watch it. While extremely stacked, having a group of performers made up of two people known primarily for their music careers and character actors known for their ability to chew up the scenery (Owen Wilson and Jon Voight are particularly great in this) means that the people meant to convey this story are a truly unpredictable group. Combine this with a plot centered on a group of filmmakers running from an insidious poacher and a titanic snake throughout the Amazon, and it's hard to envision this as a truly terrifying film. Yet the movie capitalizes on the uniqueness of its premise and atypical acting choices to bring out the best in each. And just as it's able to highlight each actor's astounding ability to embody the horror of this story, it brings out terrors nobody could have expected from its simple idea of a 'giant snake that eats people'.

In a film named after a bloodthirsty snake, for a majority of the plot this reptile isn't the primary antagonist (it's arguable it ever is since its actions are just purely based on ecological response). It's Jon Voight as the creepy poacher Paul Serone who not only establishes a dreadful tone early on in the film but scares the characters and audience with his blatant ominousness. Watching the film crew suffer losses and realize that they are lost in an unknown place with only a maniac to guide/control them is a thoroughly uncomfortable experience. Their distress can make the audience's skin crawl, thinking about how hopeless this situation would be and what it would feel like to be stuck in it. This is scary enough, to then finally introduce the snake in all its glory, watching as it devours their ranks - but not before claustrophobically crushing them in vivid detail - plays off of that anxiety to bring out this story's true terror. While at first glance Anaconda may seem to be your typical B-movie monster fare, through its effective villains and ability to twist its concept to the ultimate (and scariest) result, the creators were able to create a viscerally haunting film.

Jennifer Lopez Is the Horror Hero We Need in 'Anaconda'

While everyone in Anaconda delivers a great performance, it's Jennifer Lopez's acting that truly elevates the film. Although she is known primarily for her music career, Lopez's acting credits are evidence of her extensive (and impressive) range. She's dazzled in many romantic comedies like Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner. Her groundbreaking portrayal of Selena in Selena and how she perfectly conveys the dark themes of 2002's Enough show the mastery of emotion and grounding presence she brings to her films. In Anaconda, she expresses the true anxiety of this situation with her reactions but still offers a steely determination that gives her fellow characters (and the viewers) hope that they can make it through. Voight and the anaconda are scary enough on their own, but she can illustrate just what a terrifying situation these monsters have put the group in, crafting a fear that resonates on numerous levels.

Once the film reaches its climax and begins to merge its terror with action she truly shines and shows a facet of herself fans at that time hadn't seen. Watching her and Ice Cube struggling to escape the anaconda's restrictive grasp only to then have to evade an even more deranged Voigt is scarily thrilling as audiences somehow find these two singers as worthy enemies for these beasts. Watching Lopez and Cube work to blow up the giant snake in the film's climax shouldn't be as exhilarating as it is, yet these final scenes are pulse-pounding as both emote just how dire (and exciting) this situation would be. All this commotion is followed by a beautiful scene of Jennifer Lopez and the other survivors sailing off to find the lost tribe they'd originally set out to find. Her subtle acting emphasizes the most sinister moments of the film throughout, and it's because of these skills that the entire movie can scare as effectively as it does.

Why Is 'Anaconda' a '90s Time Capsule?

Even decades after its initial release, Anaconda still strikes a perfect balance of its many elements in a way most modern thrillers only hope to. It takes a relatively basic plot and injects it with genius moments of anxiety that create an unexpected aura of fear most audiences won't be expecting. Beyond these inventive plot elements, this stacked cast can carry out this terror to its fullest extent in a way that allows each to shine and emote realistic feelings of fear. Even without Jennifer Lopez, these performers all do their best to embody the film's panic in a way many of them are not known for - although it is really their lead who creates a truly unsettling film. Jennifer Lopez establishes the foundation of horror that makes it so effective and flexes a side of herself, not many people had seen to provide this fear with a distressing undertone. The movie utilizes her wide range of talents to its advantage, allowing her to provide the entire plot with a grounding presence that makes each of its terrors that much more real for those watching at home.

Monster movies with slightly ridiculous premises are exceedingly common, meaning it's hard for one film in this subgenre to truly stand out above the rest. Anaconda, with its occasionally shoddy special effects and high dramatic stakes, could have easily become one of these, a movie known more for its failure to strike fear than the actual value of its story. Yet with its genuine scares, surprising depth, and amazing acting, it has always cemented itself as a powerhouse of the genre. Helped in large part by Jennifer Lopez, it presents an unbelievable narrative in a way that seems chillingly real to fans, preying on the anxieties of its watchers to create a fear that lingers long after the movie is over. Pair this with iconic showing from actors so many people love, and it creates a thriller that both honors the fanfare of its time while creating a refreshingly new take on this common scare. It is a true marvel that deserves recognition for just how much it was able to accomplish.

Anaconda is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

