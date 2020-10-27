Jennifer Lopez & Armie Hammer Are Coupling Up in Action-Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’

It’s a match made in movie heaven: Jennifer Lopez is coupling up with Armie Hammer to star in Liongate’s Shotgun Wedding. It’s a bold choice, putting Lopez and Hammer together. Both radiate #BigAlpha Energy. Both are skilled actors who, with the right material, can shine in a variety of genres. Both are also just so fun to watch onscreen. So, why not?

Per Lionsgate, Lopez will play Darcy and Hammer will play Tom in Shotgun Wedding. The action-comedy follows Darcy and Tom as they “gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. If that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. ‘Til death do us part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.”

I mean, where to begin. This movie sounds like the work of pure genius. Hammer and Lopez joining forces to play a couple who may or may not make it to the altar while also trying to save their families is a sandbox I’m mighty curious to see them play in. Plus, there’s the added excitement of all the good casting opportunities available to play members of each family in this wacky wedding party. Bring in the character actors! Let’s have some fun!

Shotgun Wedding will be directed by Jason Moore from a screenplay written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether (New Girl). The film will be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman (the team behind Wonder). Producing under the Nuyorican Productions’ banner is Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina. Oh, and here’s a fun thing: Ryan Reynolds is also executive producing on Shotgun Wedding along with George Dewey.

Production on Shotgun Wedding is expected to start in early 2021. In the meantime, check out the latest teaser for Jennifer Lopez’s new movie Marry Me and read our review of Armie Hammer’s new Netflix movie, Rebecca.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.