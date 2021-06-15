Tabloid titan Jennifer Lopez, whose rekindled romance with Ben Affleck has been burning up the internet of late, is set to star in Netflix's sci-fi thriller Atlas. The film hails from Brad Peyton, the director of Dwayne Johnson movies such as San Andreas and Rampage.

Lopez will play the title character, who is fighting for humanity in a future where a rogue A.I. soldier has determined that the only way to end war is to end humanity. To outthink this A.I., Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most -- another A.I.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Aron Eli Coleite is writing the latest draft of the script, which was originally written by Leo Sardarian. Lopez will produce Atlas under her Nuyorican Productions along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina as well as Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, and Peyton and his ASAP Entertainment partner Jeff Fierson.

Lopez recently signed a first-look deal with Netflix, where she's already set to star as an assassin in the streamer's action movie The Mother from Mulan director Niki Caro. The project is in keeping with Nuyorican's commitment to making movies with diverse female filmmakers. Lopez is also attached to star in an adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's novel The Cipher.

Lopez will soon be seen opposite Owen Wilson in Universal's romantic comedy Marry Me, and she recently wrapped the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, which pairs her with Josh Duhamel. The latter stepped in for Armie Hammer in the wake of his recent scandal, but if Lionsgate had just waited a few more months to start production, I wonder if J-Lo could've persuaded Affleck to co-star. Then again, they may make a better pair off-screen if Gigli is anything to judge by. As for Atlas, it sounds a lot like T2: Judgment Day, but hey, there are worse action movies to emulate.

