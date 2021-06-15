Tabloid titan Jennifer Lopez, whose rekindled romance with Ben Affleck has been burning up the internet of late, is set to star in Netflix's sci-fi thriller Atlas. The film hails from Brad Peyton, the director of Dwayne Johnson movies such as San Andreas and Rampage.

Lopez will play the title character, who is fighting for humanity in a future where a rogue A.I. soldier has determined that the only way to end war is to end humanity. To outthink this A.I., Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most -- another A.I.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Aron Eli Coleite is writing the latest draft of the script, which was originally written by Leo Sardarian. Lopez will produce Atlas under her Nuyorican Productions along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina as well as Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, and Peyton and his ASAP Entertainment partner Jeff Fierson.

jennifer-lopez-shades-of-blue-2-social
Image via NBC

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Comedies Ranked from 'The Back-Up Plan' to 'The Wedding Planner'

Lopez recently signed a first-look deal with Netflix, where she's already set to star as an assassin in the streamer's action movie The Mother from Mulan director Niki Caro. The project is in keeping with Nuyorican's commitment to making movies with diverse female filmmakers. Lopez is also attached to star in an adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's novel The Cipher.

Lopez will soon be seen opposite Owen Wilson in Universal's romantic comedy Marry Me, and she recently wrapped the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, which pairs her with Josh Duhamel. The latter stepped in for Armie Hammer in the wake of his recent scandal, but if Lionsgate had just waited a few more months to start production, I wonder if J-Lo could've persuaded Affleck to co-star. Then again, they may make a better pair off-screen if Gigli is anything to judge by. As for Atlas, it sounds a lot like T2: Judgment Day, but hey, there are worse action movies to emulate.

KEEP READING: And Now: Jennifer Lopez, Netflix Assassin

how-mcu-was-made-infinity-war
How the MCU Was Made: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and Crafting the Beginning of the Endgame

From initial story idea in 2014 to breaking box office records in 2018.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1746 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider