The future is rebuilding itself in the latest trailer for Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi flick, Atlas. Starring Jennifer Lopez in the titular role, the latest look at the project comes just one month after the initial peek was dropped and digs into more of the voyage that audiences will embark on when the film arrives on May 24. Plenty of Lopez’s co-stars share the limelight in this one, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) who plays a piece of AI who has become too smart for humanity’s good, and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) as one of Atlas’ peers.

Audiences are first introduced to a seemingly perfect futuristic society, complete with floating cities and flashy interior design, but it’s quickly revealed that this hasn’t always been the case. As one of her superiors explains, Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a data analyst and government agent, has been tracking a piece of artificial intelligence known as Harlan (Liu) who nearly caused the apocalypse. Because of her background with AI programming, Atlas has a deep-rooted disgust for all pieces of non-human intelligence, but when she crash lands on a foreign planet during a mission gone horribly wrong, she finds herself bonding with her computer program, Smith. Together, the pair continue the hunt for Harlan, with Atlas forced to warm up her cold, dead heart to the robot’s caring and loyal ways.

Filling out the project’s ensemble cast are Lana Parrilla (Spin City), Mark Strong (Kick-Ass), Abraham Popoola (Extraordinary), and Gregory James Cohan (The VelociPastor). Brad Peyton, known for his work behind other high-octane, explosive features, including San Andreas and Rampage, reignites his passion for action through Atlas as its director. The film marks the latest collaboration between Lopez and Netflix, with the actress and studio previously moving mountains with 2023’s The Mother and captivating the legendary performer’s global fanbase with the 2022 documentary, Jennifer Lopez: Halftime.

What Else Is On Netflix’s 2024 Docket?

Since kicking things off at the very start of the year with genre-crossing titles including the Academy Award-nominated Society of the Snow, Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, The Kitchen, the Kevin Hart-led heist comedy, Lift, and so many more, Netflix has been continuously churning out top-notch content. Now four months into the new year, the streamer is only going up from here as, along with Atlas, a slew of other titles, such as Hit Man, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, The Union, and more are on the way.

You can check out the latest trailer for Atlas below and watch the otherworldly drama unfold when the movie arrives on May 24.

