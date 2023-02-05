Throughout the years, Jennifer Lopez has gifted viewers with a plethora of movies to watch in a variety of different genres. Her signature genre though, is the romantic comedy, and JLo can play a romantic lead as well as anybody else. Consider her films Monster-in-Law and Maid in Manhattan as examples of that. However, some of her rom-coms are just more beloved than others, standing the test of time and holding up through years of TV syndication.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

While some of her romantic comedies are more rewatchable than others, it cannot be denied that Jennifer Lopez has a formidable catalog of romantic comedies. In addition to that, her roster expands with her newest film Shotgun Wedding, now streaming on on Prime Video.

10 'Shall We Dance?' (2004)

Image Via Miramax Films

Shall We Dance? follows a lawyer named John (Richard Gere) who begins to stray from his wife and family at home when he meets the beautiful Paulina (Lopez) after seeing her in a dance studio. The droll repetitiveness in his life changes when he begins taking a ballroom dancing class. Because he does not confess any of this to his wife Beverly, played by Susan Sarandon, she begins to get suspicious of him. Sarandon and Gere are set to reunite in the film Maybe I Do.

This unconventional rom-com may not be the perfect one for everyone, but it cannot be denied that it’s iconic in its own right. It is the least rewatchable on the list because of its nontraditional romantic story. On the cast are also Stanley Tucci and Lisa Ann Walter, who is now starring on the highly-acclaimedAbbott Elementary. This film can be rented on Prime Video and AppleTV+.

9 'Second Act' (2018)

Image via STX Entertainment

In Second Act, Lopez plays Maya, an assistant manager in her forties who dreams of moving up in her career, of finally getting the chance to prove herself as a professional. But when the promotion she desperately wanted is lost to someone with a college-education that she lacks, she becomes determined to prove to everyone that having street smarts is just as useful as an education. Along the way, she also experiences a love story of her own.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Crime-Fighting Couples On TV, Ranked

This romantic comedy is mostly about being true to yourself and chasing your dreams, with the added bonus of finding love along the way. Viewers watch her character make a comeback after a crushing blow. The cast of this film also includes Vanessa Hudgensas well as Milo Ventimiglia. Viewers can watch this film on FuboTV.

8 'The Backup Plan' (2010)

Image via Escape Artists

Jennifer Lopez plays a woman named Zoe who’s tired of waiting to have a baby, scared that her biological clock is ticking away in The Backup Plan. After making a sperm bank appointment to finally pursue motherhood solo, she happens to meet a wonderful man named Stan (Alex O’Loughlin). When he learns about her plans, he vows to take the parenting journey with her. The film follows the two as they realize what it means to be a family.

As the two prepare to raise a baby and give falling in love a chance, they are faced with obstacles and reality that tests their love and commitment to each other. The cast of this film also includes Melissa McCarthyand Anthony Anderson. It can be streamed for free on PlutoTV.

7 'Out Of Sight' (1998)

The crime drama Out of Sight follows the forbidden love story between a notorious bank robber named Jack (George Clooney) and a whip-smart Federal Marshal named Karen, played by Lopez. As the two of them try to navigate their romance amidst their very different career paths, they must risk everything for their love and hope that the law doesn't get between them.

RELATED:10 Rom-Coms That Are More Drama Than Comedy

One of the higher-rated films that the icon stars in, especially with critics, this movie is perfect for crime fans who crave a touch of romance in their stories. Mega stars like Don Cheadle, Luis Guzmán, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton are also in this high-rated film featuring the star.

6 'Marry Me' (2022)

Image via Universal Pictures

Seemingly mirroring her real life in ways, Jennifer Lopez plays Kat Valdez in Marry Me. Kat is a celebrity whose new single with her famous fiancé Bastian (Maluma) is blowing up the charts, the two set to live-stream their wedding featuring a performance of the song. However, everything changes when she finds out he is cheating. In a spur of the moment choice, she calls up a divorced high-school teacher named Charlie (Owen Wilson) and marries him on stage instead. This film follows two people from very different worlds falling in love.

RELATED: 10 Worst Romantic Comedies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Marry Me is an interesting take on what happens when opposites attract, and follows an unusual but sweet love story that was received well by fans. Perhaps not the most rewatchable of all of her movies, it is still worth watching. The cast of this film that is available to watch on Prime Video includes Chloe Coleman and Sarah Silverman.

5 'Shotgun Wedding' (2023)

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Shotgun Wedding, the new action-packed romantic comedy features Josh Duhamel as Tom, who is getting married to Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) in a fabulous destination wedding. Their families have come out for the romantic event, but in a surprising twist the wedding party gets taken hostage and everyone is suddenly trapped on the island. Tom and Darcy make a plan to escape to the next island for help, facing the ultimate test as a couple as they attempt to work together to save their wedding and the lives of everyone they love.

This film is the perfect example of how married partners should be the perfect team, able to work together and achieve their goals in even the wackiest or most dangerous scenarios. This brand-new film now streaming on Prime Video boasts a star-studded cast, including Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden and Lenny Kravitz.

4 'What to Expect When You're Expecting' (2012)

Image via Lionsgate

What to Expect When You're Expecting focuses on five different couples who are on their unique journeys to becoming parents. What they have in common is that every couple has their lives turned upside down as they prepare for parenthood. In this film Jennifer Lopez plays a character named Holly, a woman who wants to adopt a baby with her husband Alex (Rodrigo Santoro). Because he has doubts about this he seeks outside advice and moral support, leading the couples' lives to get intertwined.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Romantic Comedies You Probably Haven't Seen Before

This hilarious film is based on the incredibly popular pregnancy guide book by Heidi Murkoff that released in 1984. The star-studded cast in this iconic film about love and parenthood also includes Elizabeth Banks, Anna Kendrick, Dennis Quaid, Rebel Wilson and Chris Rock. Viewers looking to watch or rewatch this movie can find it on HBO Max.

3 'Maid in Manhattan' (2002)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Maid in Manhattan follows the chance love story between Christopher (Ralph Fiennes), a wealthy guest at a fancy Manhattan hotel and a single mother named Marisa (Jennifer Lopez) who works in the hotel as a maid. When the two first cross paths Christopher believes her to be a guest of the hotel, and when the truth is finally revealed, the two must overcome their class and societal differences if they want their love to last forever.

This rags-to-riches type love story is the third-most rewatchable romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, being a movie that is still beloved to this day by many. The cast of this famous film also includes beloved stars like Tyler Posey and the late Natasha Richardson. Viewers can stream it on right now on HBO Max.

2 'The Wedding Planner' (2001)

In this film the icon plays Mary, a wedding planner who has just been tasked with organizing a grand wedding, that of an internet tycoon named Fran (Bridgette Wilson). Then, when Mary is almost run over by a truck and is saved by the handsome Steve Edison (Matthew McConaughey), she believes she has finally found her Mr. Right. However before she knows it, her love life and job come crashing together in unexpected ways.

RELATED: 10 Romantic-Comedies For People Who Hate Romantic-Comedies

A beloved film of both her and Matthew McConaughey, this is the second most rewatchable romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez. It features a love story that is both exciting and unconventional. The cast of The Wedding Planner also features Kevin Pollak, Kathy Najimy and Judy Greer. It is available to watch on FuboTV.

1 'Monster-in-Law' (2005)

Image via New Line Cinema

In the box-office hit Monster-in-Law, Jennifer Lopez plays Charlotte, who has recently gotten engaged to a wonderful man named Dr. Kevin Fields (Michael Vartan), and is sure that he's the one. However, when she meets his mother she soon finds out that Viola (Jane Fonda) wants to keep her son Kevin all to herself, and she has to decide what she's willing to go through for the one she loves.

This fan-favorite is her most rewatchable romantic comedy to date, staying a classic long after its release. Also in this film about what one might have to endure for true love are Wanda Sykes, Adam Scott and Will Arnett. Monster-in-Law wasn't loved by critics, but was a significant commercial success. Viewers can rent what is arguably Jennifer Lopez's most rewatchable movie on AppleTV+ and Prime Video.

KEEP READING: 10 Underrated Romantic Comedies With Beautiful Endings