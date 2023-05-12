Jennifer Lopez is due to star in the hotly-anticipated action-drama The Mother, available on Netflix May 12. The film is based on the story of an ex-assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter. Whilst Lopez has proven her serious acting chops in other well-known dramas like Hustlers and the biopic Selena, another notable drama may have slipped under the radar. The crime-drama in question is Out of Sight (1998), featuring Lopez opposite George Clooney. With undeniable chemistry between the leads, this movie is not just a visually appealing crowd-pleaser. With genuinely smart characters, a creative structure, and cleverly-employed shifting power dynamics, this Steven Soderbergh movie is of more substance than just a play-by-play between two (very) good-looking love interests. As such, it should be regarded as one of Lopez's most enticing movies...

A Game of Cat-and-Mouse

The film begins with Jack Foley (Clooney) robbing a bank, in the most casual way imaginable. On the spot, he invents the fake scenario that a random customer in the bank is actually his partner, and has a hidden gun. He convinces the bank teller of this fabrication and gets her to hand over a large sum of money. This is the beginning of the twisty deceptions and revelations throughout the movie; despite how slickly he managed to rob the bank, he immediately gets caught afterward whilst his car is stalling, thwarting our expectations. Consequently, Jack is sent to prison — but he's not there for long. Hatching a plan that involves blackmailing fellow prisoners and tricking a guard, he escapes through a recently-dug tunnel, only to be met by federal officer Karen Sisco (Lopez) on the other side. However, in his stolen guard's uniform, he manages to evade capture by the real security, and with the help of ex-inmate and loyal friend Buddy (Ving Rhames), kidnaps Karen. Sharing the snug trunk of the car for the duration of the ride, Jack and Karen start to engage in conversations ranging from their current compromising situation to movies, and an attraction begins to develop.

Throughout the rest of the film, they alternately seek and evade one another, playing a game of cat and mouse — and it's not always clear who's doing the chasing. Initially, Jack was the runaway, but after he makes the error of moving Sisco into a second car, she convinces the getaway driver (whom she recognizes from a previous charge) to drive off and leave the other two behind. This places her in the position of the canny escape artist, which leaves Jack asking after her, at the inappropriate moment when Buddy is devising their next move to avoid being caught. Simultaneously in the story, Karen is dating a fellow officer on the case, who informs her that the other fugitives have been found - but Karen only has an interest in what has happened to Jack.

Later, while Karen is sitting in a bar after having to sternly reject some unwanted attention from a pushy group of men, Jack approaches her, having sussed out which hotel she is staying at. After being neck-and-neck in tracking each other's movements, successfully locating her places him in the lead, if only temporarily. They keep up the pretense for a few minutes, imagining that they aren't an escaped con and the marshal who is hunting him down. But he proposes to symbolically press pause on this, and they spend a passionate night together.

In the climax of the movie, Karen follows Jack to his jewelry theft heist after hearing that some of his fellow ex-inmates are planning to have him killed. In this segment, she is simultaneously pursuing his capture and protecting him. In the final showdown between the two, unable to face prison again, he tells her to shoot him dead; she compromises by shooting him in the leg. These shifting power dynamics between the two are captivating to watch; they are both smart and savvy, and continually reverse roles. Ultimately, their places on opposite sides of the law drive them apart, whilst their mutual affection brings them together.

Lopez and Clooney Play Sharp Characters

Out of Sight is adept at depicting fully-fleshed characters and their unspoken motives. Alongside their tit-for-tat tailing of one another throughout the film, there are amusing moments reflecting their true yet conflicted feelings of forbidden love. Just beating Jack in meeting his ex-wife Adele (Catherine Keener) for questioning, Karen returns in the elevator after coincidentally catching one of the wanted fugitives. While waiting downstairs in the building for her colleagues, she sees Jack and Buddy getting into the elevator on their way up to his ex-wife. She puts the radio up to her lips, seemingly to call for reinforcement, but pauses, simply looking at Jack. Jack startles when he notices her sitting there, then meets her stare, finally giving her an uncertain wave before rising out of view. A federal officer letting a wanted man get away is clearly not conventional behavior; neither is a man on the run waving to the federal officer in question. However, unusual circumstances call for unusual reactions, and it is these recognizably human reactions of desire, confusion, and vulnerability that establish such compelling and lifelike characters.

Karen and Jack's astutely developed characters are also reflected in the dialogue, devised expertly by screenplay writer Scott Frank. Remaining calm and collected in a compromising situation, Karen has many witty retorts to Jack's comments, and in the trunk scene dryly jokes that her mace is a breath spray that he could benefit from using. After their cramped car journey, he says that she can send him the bill for her dry cleaning, prompting her to quip that she'll send it to him at Glades prison. These retorts reflect Karen's ability to think on her feet, matching Jack's quick-minded thinking at the beginning of the movie when he robs the bank. They are both highly intelligent and possess a sense of humor, verbally teasing one another throughout the film.

In another example of sharp discourse, during the bar scene, Jack describes what they have as being a recognition, stating that connections like theirs only happen a few times in people's lives. Karen corrects him: "Or once," which he repeats in agreement, as a reflection of their shared feelings and similar personalities. The script convincingly paints the unlikely couple as two self-confident and strong-minded individuals who come together in a brief moment of love and uncertainty.

Soderbergh's Inventive Structure Keeps You Guessing

Out of Sight demonstrates Steven Soderbergh's mastery of manipulating time and structure. Flitting between Jack's past in prison and the present, the movie gradually reveals various characters' motives and their place within social structures, thus maintaining a level of mystery and suspense. In jumping back in time and then to the present, the structure also firmly places the viewer in the current situation, increasing the tension of the leads' romantic predicament and the risky heist that is due to take place.

Underscoring the theme of unpredictability, near the beginning of the movie, the structure is used to cleverly mislead the viewer. Karen is armed and tiptoes down the hallway to find Jack in the bath. In this steamy scene, they impulsively proceed to kiss, only to have Karen wake up and realize that it was only a dream. In subverting our expectations, this sequence establishes the changing and unpredictable relationship that develops between the lead pair throughout the movie.

If you wanted to watch Jennifer Lopez donning a wedding dress by the end of the movie, this isn't the story. Despite the romance at its heart, this crime-drama isn't even a tale of happily-ever-after, but the twisty premise of the film, the mesmerizing acting between Lopez and Clooney, and the satisfyingly unconventional end mark this as one which should be ranked among Lopez's top films.